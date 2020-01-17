“To the world leaders and those in power, I would like to say that you have not seen anything yet,” Thunberg said in a speech in Lausanne. “You have not seen the last of us, we can assure you that. And that is the message that we will bring to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.”

Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by world decision-makers in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite.

— Reuters

PARAGUAY

Preparing for possible dengue fever epidemic

Paraguay is bracing for a potential major epidemic of dengue fever after recording close to 7,000 suspected cases in the first two weeks of 2020, similar to levels in a 2013 outbreak that led to 250 deaths.

Health authorities in the landlocked South American nation are also investigating 10 deaths potentially linked to dengue, which causes high fever and joint pain.

Dengue is an endemic disease in Paraguay and is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

— Reuters

2 dead, 1 injured in Mexico fireworks blast: The explosion of a fireworks cache killed two people and critically injured another in a town on the northern outskirts of Mexico City. The government of Mexico State, which surrounds the capital, reported that a male victim died at the scene of Thursday's blast in Zumpango and that a female victim died at a hospital. In an update Friday, it said the third victim had suffered severe burns and was in "very serious condition" at a hospital.

Serbs don masks, protest to demand cleaner air: Hundreds of protesters, some wearing surgical masks and respirators, took to the streets of Serbia's capital, Belgrade, demanding that the government tackle the problem of severe air pollution throughout the country. Belgrade and several other Serbian cities, along with the capitals of neighboring Bosnia, Kosovo and North Macedonia, have been choked by dense smog for days, topping lists of the world's most polluted cities.