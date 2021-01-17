On Saturday night, the health regulator Anvisa rejected an application for use of a Russian vaccine called Sputnik V, submitted by Brazilian company União Química. Anvisa said it didn’t evaluate the application because it didn’t meet minimum requirements to start an analysis.

Vaccination in Brazil is beginning later than in neighbors such as Argentina and Chile despite a robust public health system and decades of experience with immunization campaigns.

The vaccination priority will be health professionals on the front line against the virus. Vaccination by the federal government will begin Wednesday, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Sunday.

— Associated Press

GUATEMALA

Tear gas, batons used to stall migrant caravan

Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants who tried to push through a roadblock early Sunday.

About 2,000 migrants had stopped short of the roadblock the night before. It was placed at a choke point on the two-lane highway to Chiquimula in an area known as Vado Hondo.

About 100 migrants tried to make their way past authorities around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Security forces beat them back and deployed tear gas.

None made it through, and the larger remaining contingent kept its distance during the melee. Later, hundreds of migrants sat down on the roadway, refusing to leave.

President Alejandro Giammattei is refusing to allow caravans through out of fear that they could spread the coronavirus. On Saturday, he called on Honduran authorities “to contain the mass exit of its inhabitants.”

— Associated Press

Death toll from West Darfur violence rises to 83: The death toll from tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's West Darfur province climbed to at least 83, a doctors union and an aid worker said, as sporadic violence continued. The ruling sovereign council said security forces would be deployed to the area. The clashes grew out of a fistfight between two people in a camp for the displaced.

Israel approves hundreds of settlement units: Israeli authorities advanced plans to build nearly 800 homes in West Bank settlements, in a last-minute surge of approvals before the friendly Trump administration leaves office later this week. The Israeli defense body that authorizes settlement construction confirmed the approvals, which drew swift condemnation from the Palestinians, who claim all of the West Bank as part of a future independent state.

U.S. military says troop removal from Somalia is complete: The U.S. military said its troop pullout from Somalia is complete, in one of the last actions of President Trump's term in office. The withdrawal of an estimated 700 U.S. military personnel comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election. The U.S. personnel trained and supported Somali forces in counterterrorism operations. The withdrawal was announced last year, with a Jan. 15 deadline.