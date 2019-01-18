SYRIA

11 die in blast aimed at al-Qaeda-linked rebels

An explosion Friday at an office belonging to an al-Qaeda-linked group in the country’s northwestern area killed at least 11 people and wounded several others, opposition activists said.

The blast comes a week after members of the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, took control of wide parts of Idlib province and the surrounding countryside after forcing rival insurgents to accept a deal for a civil administration run by HTS.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Smart News Agency, an activist collective, said the blast occurred on the southern edge of rebel-held Idlib.

The Observatory said 11 people were killed, including seven HTS members.

— Associated Press

KENYA

6 suspects in hotel attack appear in court

A Canadian national and five others suspected of helping extremist gunmen stage a deadly attack in the Kenyan capital this week appeared in court Friday for suspected terror offenses.

A judge ordered five of them held for 30 days while the assault on the DusitD2 hotel complex is investigated. The attack was carried out by al-Shabab, an Islamist group based in Somalia.

Kenyan authorities say 21 people, including one police officer, were killed by the attackers, one of whom blew himself up beside a restaurant. Four other gunmen died.

The alleged accomplices include two cabdrivers and an agent for a cellphone-based money service. Prosecutors said they were pursuing more suspects in and outside Kenya.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Tens of thousands mourn stabbed mayor

Church bells tolled as tens of thousands in Poland’s northern city of Gdansk walked in a procession Friday, bringing the coffin of the city’s slain mayor to a basilica on the eve of his burial.

Six-term Mayor Piotr Adamowicz, 53, died Monday after being stabbed Sunday night at a charity event by an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to. The assailant is under arrest. The slaying took place as Poland faces a deep political divide over actions by the conservative ruling Law and Justice party.

Adamowicz’s wife and daughters walked among the crowd.

In a moving gesture, the coffin was brought into the basilica by six city mayors, including Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

— Associated Press

New migrant caravan crosses into Mexico: Hundreds of mostly Honduran migrants entered southern Mexico on Friday, joining around 1,000 other people from Central America who crossed a day earlier and putting to the test Mexico's vows to guarantee the safe and orderly flow of people. The cohort crossed into Chiapas state before dawn without needing the wrist bands that officials gave migrants to wear Thursday until they could register with authorities, several migrants and an official told the Reuters news agency.

Spanish rescuers to drill for trapped boy: Trucks brought drilling equipment and giant pipes Friday evening for rescue workers to dig a tunnel toward a 2-year-old boy trapped in a deep well in southern Spain since Sunday. The child fell into the well, just 10 inches wide and 100 yards deep, as his family walked through a private estate in Totalan, Malaga. Officials said the operation would take at least a few days. Drilling on a first tunnel was to take around 15 hours. A second tunnel is planned after rescuers have erected a platform to remove earth and debris.

— From news services