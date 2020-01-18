The announcement comes amid high tensions between Tehran and Washington after the United States killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander, in a drone strike in Iraq and Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes at U.S. targets in Iraq.

— Reuters

Migrants surge onto bridge between Guatemala, Mexico: More than 2,000 Central American migrants surged onto a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between southern Mexico and Guatemala as Mexican national guardsmen attempted to impede their journey north. Mexican authorities closed the bridge, which was open on the previous day to migrants who wanted to cross and request asylum in Mexico, or seek to regularize their status and find work. Mexico's government has said migrants entering the country without registering will not be allowed to pass from its southern border area. But those seeking asylum or other protections will be allowed to apply and legalize their status.

Scores injured as protesters, security forces clash in Beirut: Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets in Lebanon's capital to disperse thousands of protesters amid some of the worst rioting since demonstrations against the country's ruling elite erupted three months ago. More than 150 people were injured. Thick white smoke covered the downtown Beirut area near parliament as police and protesters engaged in confrontations. Groups of young men hurled stones and firecrackers at police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas. Some protesters were seen vomiting on the street from inhaling the gas. The clashes took place amid a rapidly worsening financial crisis and an ongoing impasse over the formation of a new government.

Police chief wants meeting with U.S. commander at RAF base: A British police chief requested an urgent meeting with a U.S. Air Force commander after learning of two more incidents related to wrong-side-of-the-road driving in the area where Harry Dunn, a teenage motorcyclist, died in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was an American intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a base in central England used by U.S. forces. "I want to be absolutely clear on the fact that these incidents just cannot keep happening," Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said. "We know all too well in the case of young Harry just how devastating they can be."