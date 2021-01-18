The clashes, between members of the Arab Rizeigat tribe and the non-Arab Massalit tribe, displaced at least 50,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The doctors’ committee in the province said the clashes killed at least 129 people and wounded 189 others, including newborns. Among the dead was U.S. citizen Saeed Baraka of Atlanta, who was visiting relatives.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Shellfish trucks park

in post-Brexit protest

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence Monday to protest post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union.

Many fishermen have been unable to export to the E.U. since catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations were introduced at the start of the year, delaying their deliveries and prompting European buyers to reject them.

Trucks with slogans such as “Brexit carnage” and “incompetent government destroying shellfish industry” parked yards from Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office in central London.

— Reuters

UGANDA

Authorities block

opposition's offices

The opposition party of Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine said Monday that police have prevented top officials from going to their headquarters in the capital, Kampala, as they prepare to launch a legal challenge to free Wine from house arrest.

Police swooped in at dawn at the offices of Wine’s National Unity Platform, diverted traffic and stopped people from entering, party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi said.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was the main challenger in presidential elections last week that electoral authorities say longtime leader Yoweri Museveni won with 58 percent of the vote. Wine, who took 34 percent of the vote, has rejected the official outcome as fraudulent and insists he will use all legal means to protest the allegedly “cooked-up” results.

Museveni has dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

— Associated Press

Indian police bust baby-trafficking ring: Police in Mumbai have charged nine alleged members of a baby-trafficking ring, among them a nurse at a maternity hospital and agents who operated in the impoverished slums of India's financial capital, officials said Monday. In the second such case in the city in five years, the nine are accused of having bought and sold at least seven babies over a six-year period. The nine suspects have been charged under India's anti-trafficking laws and juvenile justice laws against the buying and selling of children.

'Trump Baby' balloon landing in London museum: The 20-foot balloon dubbed "Trump Baby" that floated over President Trump as he traveled at home and abroad is being retired to the Museum of London in the city where it first appeared. The balloon, which made its debut during a protest of Trump's first visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, was secured by the museum days before the end of Trump's presidency, CNN reports. The balloon flew above events in France and Ireland as well as New York City and Washington. It depicts Trump wearing a diaper, holding a cellphone and shouting.

Man in German hospital after camel bite to face: A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday. The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said. Police characterized the man's injuries as serious; his name was not released.