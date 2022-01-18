Hong Kong to kill 2,000 hamsters over virus fears: Hong Kong has asked pet shops and owners to hand over close to 2,000 hamsters for culling, after 11 of the small rodents tested positive for the coronavirus in a pet store. The territory has also suspended the import of small animals. Authorities announced the decision after health experts found two groups of hamsters, which originated in the Netherlands and arrived in Hong Kong on Dec. 22 and Jan. 7, to be "high risk" for carrying the virus. Officials said hamsters turned over by owners will be killed to "cut the transmission chain."