Despite the horrors she endured — at times being chained by the neck — Betancourt supported Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the FARC.
On Tuesday, she launched a second bid for the presidency, billing herself as a centrist focused on tackling corruption and unemployment in a country where historic protests over inequality erupted last year.
Betancourt is entering a crowded field at a relatively late stage ahead of the May election. Leftist senator Gustavo Petro is leading in the polls. Betancourt will first have to win the centrist coalition’s primary in March.
— Samantha Schmidt and Diana Durán
NORWAY
Far-right killer gives Nazi salute at hearing
Anders Behring Breivik, the man responsible for one of Norway’s most heinous crimes in recent memory, gave a Nazi salute as he entered court Tuesday to argue for early release from his 21-year prison sentence.
In July 2011, Breivik killed 77 people by setting off a bomb in Oslo and opening fire at a youth summer camp. He was given the maximum prison sentence permitted under Norwegian law.
At the time, the judge ordered “preventive detention,” reserved for criminals seen as a danger to society beyond the length of their sentence. That makes it unlikely that Breivik will ever be released, though he became eligible for parole after having served a decade in prison.
On Tuesday, Breivik carried signs into the hearing that read “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War.”
Since Breivik’s incarceration, he has argued before Norwegian and European courts that his isolation in a three-room cell violated his rights. His case against Norwegian authorities was shot down by a top European human rights tribunal. But his post-incarceration hearings have also been opportunities for him to trumpet his far-right leanings.
— Amy Cheng
INDONESIA
Parliament approves capital's relocation
Parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to relocate Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to a site deep within the jungle of Kalimantan on Borneo island, the most significant advancement of an idea the country’s leaders have been toying with for years.
The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s megaproject, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded. The initial relocation will start between 2022 and 2024, with roads and ports prioritized, the Finance Ministry said.
Plans to move the government away from Jakarta, a megacity of 10 million people that suffers from chronic congestion, floods and air pollution, have been offered by multiple presidents, but none has made it this far.
Jakarta will remain the capital until a presidential decree is issued to formalize the change.
— Reuters
Hong Kong to kill 2,000 hamsters over virus fears: Hong Kong has asked pet shops and owners to hand over close to 2,000 hamsters for culling, after 11 of the small rodents tested positive for the coronavirus in a pet store. The territory has also suspended the import of small animals. Authorities announced the decision after health experts found two groups of hamsters, which originated in the Netherlands and arrived in Hong Kong on Dec. 22 and Jan. 7, to be "high risk" for carrying the virus. Officials said hamsters turned over by owners will be killed to "cut the transmission chain."
