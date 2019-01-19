SOMALIA

U.S. airstrike kills

52 Islamist militants

The U.S. military on Saturday said it had carried out its deadliest airstrike in Somalia in months, killing 52 al-Shabab extremists after a “large group” mounted an attack on Somali forces.

Al-Shabab, via its Shahada news agency, asserted that its attack on two Somali army bases killed at least 41 soldiers. A Somali intelligence officer said the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group had been amassing fighters for more than a week to launch a major attack against Somali and Kenyan forces to disrupt a planned offensive against the extremists.

The airstrike also follows the deadly attack on a luxury hotel complex in the capital of neighboring Kenya on Tuesday, which al-Shabab claimed.

— Associated Press

Model apologizes for claim of Russian election interference: Belarusian model and self-styled sex instructor Anastasia Vashukevich, who last year claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, apologized in a Moscow courtroom for the claim, as the court considered whether to keep her in jail as she faces charges of inducement to prostitution. Vashukevich, who also goes by Nastya Rybka, was arrested in Thailand in February on prostitution charges. After her arrest, she claimed she had audiotapes of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who is close to President Vladimir Putin, talking about interference in the U.S. election. She was deported to Russia this past week.

French protests marked by clashes: Skirmishes broke out across France as an estimated 84,000 "yellow vest" protesters took to the streets in a 10th consecutive weekend of demonstrations against the government of President Emmanuel Macron. According to official figures, the biggest protest was in the southern city of Toulouse, where about 10,000 people took part.

— From news services