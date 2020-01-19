The CDC began screening passengers arriving from Wuhan at three U.S. airports late Friday as a precaution.

The coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, has triggered alarm because of similarities with the one that sparked severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, 17 years ago. SARS killed about 800 people.

Authorities in China said the outbreak is “still preventable and controllable,” in an attempt to reassure the public as hundreds of millions of people prepare to travel ahead of the country’s biggest annual festivities. China’s National Health Commission said it will increase monitoring over the Lunar New Year period, which starts later this week.

—Bloomberg News

EGYPT

Pompeo: 'Outrage' at death of U.S. citizen

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “expressed outrage” to Egypt’s president on Sunday at the death of an American citizen who insisted that he had been wrongfully held in an Egyptian prison, according to a State Department spokeswoman.

Mustafa Kassem, 54, died last week following a protracted hunger strike.

Pompeo raised his concerns to President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi about Kassem’s “pointless and tragic death” on the sidelines of a summit in Berlin on Libya.

The death of the auto parts dealer from Long Island prompted an outcry from human rights groups and accusations of medical negligence in Egypt’s prisons.

The case also touched a nerve in Washington, which has cultivated close security and diplomatic ties with Egypt despite growing unease over its human rights abuses under general-turned-president Sissi.

Kassem was detained by Egypt in 2013 in what his attorneys described as a vast dragnet during the violent dispersal of an Islamist sit-in that killed hundreds. He was later sentenced to 15 years under a contentious anti-protest law that the government often uses to silence dissent. He maintained his innocence throughout his detention and started a hunger strike last year in protest.

Sissi assumed power in the summer of 2013 and has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Bodies of Iran crash victims return home

The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukraine International Airlines flight heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an antiaircraft missile.

Nine of the Ukrainians who died in the crash were crew members on the Boeing 737-800.

Iran admitted to shooting down the plane only after officials in several Western countries said they had evidence that a missile caused the catastrophe. Iran’s initial claims that engine failure brought down the plane angered Ukrainians, who also say that Iran should pay compensation and should be more forthcoming about the circumstances.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq where U.S. troops were stationed, in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s most powerful general.

— Associated Press

At least 75 escape from prison in Paraguay: At least 75 inmates, many of them members of a notorious Brazilian gang, escaped from a Paraguayan prison in a border city, according to authorities, who said they immediately fired the prison's director. Officials said they discovered a tunnel and found cells filled with as many as 200 bags of earth. Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said that the tunnel may have been a ruse to cover complicity by prison officials and that many of the inmates may have been allowed to walk out through the main gate. Acevedo said most of the escapees belong to the First Capital Command in Brazil, which borders the city where the prison is located.