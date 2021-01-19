Companies that refuse to do so are subject to fines, followed by advertising bans, and face bandwidth reductions that would make their platforms too slow to use. The ban is on selling online space for ads, which is what many social media companies make their money from.

AD

Facebook avoided the ban by announcing Monday that it had begun the process of assigning a legal entity in Turkey, joining LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Dailymotion and the Russian social media site VKontakte.

AD

Under the law that came into effect in October, the local representative of a social media company would be tasked with responding to individual requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The company would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.

The law also requires social media data to be stored in Turkey, raising concerns in a country where the government has a track record of clamping down on free speech.

AD

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Rivals meet in Egypt for talks on elections

Officials from rival Libyan administrations began talks Tuesday in Egypt on constitutional arrangements laying the legal groundwork for presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the United Nations said.

AD

Stephanie Williams, the U.N. acting envoy for Libya, urged the gathering via videocall to wrap up the talks in time to meet a two-month deadline agreed on as part of a road map crafted by a Libyan political forum in November.

The road map also called for presidential and parliamentary elections to be held Dec. 24, 2021, an ambitious plan to end the chaos that has engulfed oil-rich Libya following a NATO-backed uprising that overthrew dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. He was later killed.

AD

The country is split between two rival administrations. An administration backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter rules the east and the south, while a U.N.-supported government based in the capital, Tripoli, controls the west.

Separately, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum approved a mechanism for choosing a transitional government that would lead the country to the proposed elections, the U.N. support mission in Libya said.

AD

— Associated Press

U.S. hits Venezuela with additional sanctions: The Trump administration announced stiff financial sanctions that target a network accused of moving oil on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's alleged frontman. The U.S. Treasury Department hit three individuals, 14 business entities and six ships with the measures. They are accused of assisting the Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA, under Maduro's control, to outmaneuver earlier U.S. sanctions designed to stop him from profiting from crude sales.

AD

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on Trump: Iran imposed sanctions on President Trump and members of his administration over their alleged role in support of "terrorism," according to its Foreign Ministry website. A ministry spokesman said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking U.S. officials were hit besides Trump. The ministry did not specify the kind of sanctions imposed.

AD

Iraq postpones early elections: Iraq's cabinet has decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the official Iraqi News Agency said. The government last year set a general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held, but Iraq's Independent High Election Commission proposed it be delayed to October to allow more time to prepare. Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters.

U.S. places visa curbs on Tanzanian officials over vote: The United States has placed visa restrictions on unnamed officials in Tanzania "responsible or complicit in undermining" the country's election last year. A statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserts that the officials contributed to the "downward trajectory of the country's democracy." The October election was marred by violence, Internet disruptions and allegations of vote-rigging.