UGANDA

Ebola fears grow amid influx of Congolese

Hundreds of people have crossed into Uganda from Congo since that country’s troubled presidential election, a Red Cross official said Wednesday, heightening concerns about the possible cross-border spread of Ebola. Separately, the head of the World Health Organization said he has asked the supplier of an experimental Ebola vaccine to produce more of it.

The Congolese influx started the day after Sunday’s vote, said a spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Uganda. Some trying to cross the border were forced back after resisting the efforts of Ugandan health officials screening people for Ebola, she said.

Congo’s government cited the Ebola outbreak in the country’s northeast for a contentious decision to bar an estimated 1 million voters in that region from the election. Protests followed.

The Internet has been cut off in Congo this week in an apparent effort by the government to prevent social media speculation about the election results, while the opposition and observers have reported multiple problems with the vote.

The Ebola outbreak in Congo, the second deadliest in the country’s history, has been difficult to control amid violence and protests, the head of the WHO said Wednesday.

More than 50,000 people have received an experimental Ebola vaccine. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s head, said enough doses of the vaccine were available, “but, at the same time, we have already requested the supplier to produce more.”

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Social media platforms blocked, Web users say

Sudanese authorities are blocking access to popular social media platforms used to organize and broadcast nationwide anti-government demonstrations triggered by an economic crisis, Internet users say.

Sudan has been rocked by near-daily demonstrations over the past two weeks. Protesters are calling for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who took power in 1989, to step down.

In a country where the state tightly controls traditional media, the Internet has become a key information battleground. Of Sudan’s 40 million people, about 13 million use the Internet and more than 28 million own cellphones, local media say.

Authorities have not repeated the Internet blackout they imposed during protests in 2013. But Sudan’s intelligence chief, Salah Abdallah, said at a rare news conference on Dec. 21: “There was a discussion in the government about blocking social media sites, and in the end it was decided to block them.”

Users of the three main telecommunications operators in the country said access to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp has been possible only through use of a virtual private network.

Though VPNs can bring their own connection problems and some Sudanese are unaware of their existence, activists have used them widely to organize and document the demonstrations.

— Reuters

Deaths in Philippine landslides, floods rise to 85: The death toll from landslides and floods in the central Philippines triggered by a tropical depression has climbed to 85, officials said, and 20 people were missing. The tropical depression, which weakened into a low-pressure system before leaving the Philippines on Sunday, brought heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding. Officials put three provinces under a "state of calamity" to give them access to emergency funds.

Death toll in Russia building collapse climbs to 33: Russian emergency officials said more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, bringing the death toll since Monday morning to 33. That leaves eight residents of the 10-story building unaccounted for since a pre-dawn explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak caused the collapse. Six children are among those killed. An 11-month-old boy who was found alive on Tuesday is in serious but stable condition at a Moscow hospital.

Dozens killed in fighting in northern Syria: Two days of fighting in rebel-held parts of northern Syria has killed more than two dozen people as al-Qaeda-linked militants press an offensive against Turkey-backed rebels, a war monitor and activists said. The fighting comes after President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and Turkish threats to carry out an operation against Kurdish fighters in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the fighting in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib has killed 31 people.

— From news services