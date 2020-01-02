The court had been expected to delay any ruling. Judging Netanyahu ineligible would have triggered a major political crisis and worsen already strained ties between the government and judiciary.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Israeli cabinet members are required to resign if indicted, but the rule does not apply to the prime minister. He has continued serving as caretaker prime minister after failing to form a government after unprecedented back-to-back elections last year.

There are no curbs on Netanyahu running in the March 2 election. But the petition, filed by good-government groups, contended that having a prime minister under indictment would constitute a conflict of interest. Others have argued that voters have the right to know before the election if Netanyahu is eligible to be prime minister.

The court’s ruling came the day after Netanyahu said he would seek immunity from prosecution.

— Associated Press

SOUTH SUDAN

Economist, 30 others pardoned by president

President Salva Kiir on Thursday pardoned dozens of prisoners, including a prominent economist jailed for giving interviews to foreign media, saying it was a goodwill gesture to rejuvenate South Sudan’s stalled peace process.

In June 2019, economist Peter Biar Ajak was sentenced to two years in jail for disturbing the peace because he spoke with foreign news organizations after he was arrested on treason charges that were subsequently dropped.

The official South Sudan Broadcasting Corp. said 31 people had been pardoned.

South Sudan plunged into war in 2013 after a political disagreement between Kiir and deputy Riek Machar deteriorated into a military confrontation.

Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in 2018 and agreed to form a unity government by Nov. 12 last year.

That date passed without an agreement on key issues, and the two leaders pushed the deadline back by 100 days.

Ajak had been publicly critical of the way Kiir and Machar had approached the peace talks.

— Reuters

30 killed in Jakarta flooding: Severe flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain in Indonesia's capital killed 30 people and displaced thousands, authorities said. Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city's outskirts. Gov. Anies Baswedan said that much of the water had receded by evening and that the number of displaced people at temporary shelters had fallen to about 5,000 from 19,000. It was Jakarta's worst flooding since 2013, when 47 people were killed.

Greece, Israel and Cyprus sign gas pipeline deal: Greece, Israel and Cyprus signed a deal to build an undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe. The 1,200-mile EastMed pipeline is intended to provide an alternative gas source for energy-hungry Europe, which is largely dependent on supplies from Russia and the Caucasus region. The pipeline would run from Israel's Levantine Basin offshore gas reserves to Cyprus, the Greek island of Crete and the Greek mainland. An overland pipeline to northwestern Greece and another planned undersea pipeline would carry the gas to Italy.

Judge suspends warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont: The arrest warrant targeting Carles Puigdemont has been suspended by Belgian judicial authorities because of the Catalan separatist leader's immunity as a European lawmaker, his attorney said. Paul Bekaert said the judge also suspended the warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comín. The two are wanted in Spain for their role in a 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and separatist lawmakers. They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan separatist parties from Spain.

— From news services

