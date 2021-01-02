A second source, a senior official in Niger’s Interior Ministry who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that about 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger’s government was not immediately available to comment.

The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

— Reuters

PAKISTAN

Leader of group in Mumbai attack caught

Pakistani security forces on Saturday arrested Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi, an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks in India.

Authorities say Lakhvi is a leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group that killed 166 people in the attacks. Lakhvi was detained days after the attacks but released in 2015 by Pakistani courts.

Shakil Ahmed, an official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, said Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore on terrorism financing charges. Authorities allege that Lakhvi was running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.

— Associated Press

Turks among 5 killed in bombing in Somalia: A suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killed five people, including two Turks, the Turkish health minister said. The al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in a post from its Shahada News Agency. The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past. Turkey is active in Somalia in the military, development, health and education fields.

Congolese army battles Islamist militants, killing 14: Congo says 14 suspected Islamist militants and two soldiers were killed in fighting on New Year's Day, as the Congolese army backed by U.N. peacekeepers regained control of Loselose village in the east of the country. Officials say the militants are part of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group that has carried out several attacks in recent weeks. A local official on Friday said the ADF was responsible for the killing of 17 people who were found hacked to death in Beni territory in North Kivu. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in attacks attributed to the ADF in 2019 and 2020, according to U.N. figures.

Attack was "message against peace and stability in Yemen": Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed says a missile attack on the airport in Aden on Wednesday was meant "to eliminate" the country's new government as it arrived in the key southern city — a deadly assault in which at least 25 people were killed. "It was a message against peace and stability in Yemen," Saeed said. The prime minister repeated his government's accusations that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels were responsible for the missile attack on the airport and a drone assault on the palace, shortly after the premier and his cabinet were transferred there. He said "techniques" used in the airport missile attack were hallmarks of the Houthis' strategy.

U.S.-China relations at "new crossroads," Beijing says: China's relationship with the United States has reached a "new crossroads" and could get back on the right track following a period of "unprecedented difficulty," senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published Saturday by the Xinhua News Agency. The election of Joe Biden as president has been widely expected to improve relations between Washington and Beijing after four years of escalating tensions under the Trump administration. Last month, Wang said he hoped the election of Biden would allow the United States' China policy to "return to objectivity and rationality." However, Biden, who will take office Jan. 20, has continued to criticize China for its "abuses" on trade and other issues.