South Korea sent a message to North Korea on Sunday morning to ensure the safety of the person, but the North has not responded, the officers said.
It was unclear whether this was a rare case of a South Korean hoping to defect to the North, or whether it was a North Korean who had briefly entered South Korean territory for some reason before returning to the North.
In September 2020, North Korea fatally shot a South Korean fisheries official found floating in its waters along a poorly marked sea boundary. South Korea said North Korean troops were under orders to shoot anyone illegally crossing the border to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed a border city under total lockdown after a North Korean defector with covid-19-like symptoms sneaked back home. The fate of that defector, who had lived in South Korea, is not known.
The two Koreas are split along the demilitarized zone, the world’s most heavily armed border. Defecting via the 155-mile-long and 2.5-mile-wide DMZ is rare.
— Associated Press
MIDDLE EAST
Egypt calls for calm as Gaza hostilities flare up
Egyptian officials pushed Sunday for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a cease-fire in place since the war in May.
The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on militant positions in Gaza early Sunday. No casualties were reported.
The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to Saturday’s rocket fire.
On Wednesday, Palestinian militants shot an Israeli contractor working along the border fence and Israel responded with tank fire at militant positions in what was the first exchange of fire in months.
Egyptian officials called on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to stop actions seen by Israel as “provocative” and for Israel to accelerate arrangements agreed upon as part of the cease-fire, an Egyptian diplomat with knowledge of the ongoing efforts said. The diplomat spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
The cease-fire, brokered by Egypt and other mediators, has been fragile but has largely held since the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel in May. But the militant group says Israel has not taken serious steps to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza with Egypt after the Islamist movement seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.
— Associated Press
Bulgaria detects first cases of omicron coronavirus variant: Bulgaria has detected its first 12 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Balkan country's chief health inspector said. "We have confirmed the new variant in samples from 12 people," Angel Kunchev told reporters. Kunchev said that the infected people, who are mainly from the capital, Sofia, were experiencing mild symptoms and that none were hospitalized.
— From news services