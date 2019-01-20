TURKEY

U.S. consular worker accused of espionage

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a local employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul who is accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow the government.

A 78-page indictment against Turkish national Metin Topuz, jailed since October 2017, said he was in “very intense contact” with police officers who led a 2013 anti-corruption investigation that implicated top government officials.

The Turkish government accused U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of attempting a “judicial coup” with that investigation and labeled his network a terrorist group. Gulen is also blamed for the 2016 failed coup but denies the accusations.

The indictment said Topuz, who worked as a translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Istanbul consulate, told authorities he had been in touch with several police officers with alleged links to Gulen for narcotics probes.

The prosecutor said this was a “reflexive acknowledgment of his crimes.” A judge will decide whether the case will go to trial.

Topuz’s arrest increased tensions between Turkey and the United States in 2017 and led to the temporary suspension of bilateral visa services.

— Associated Press

NORTHERN IRELAND

IRA dissidents held over car-bomb blast

Police in Northern Ireland said Sunday that they suspect Irish Republican Army dissidents were behind a car bombing outside a courthouse in the city of Londonderry. Two men in their 20s have been arrested over the attack, which caused no injuries.

Attackers hijacked a pizza delivery vehicle, loaded it with explosives and left it outside the city-center courthouse on Saturday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. The device exploded as police were evacuating the area.

The force said a warning call was made to a charity in England and passed on to police minutes before the explosion.

Police said the “main line of inquiry” was that the bomb had been planted by a group known as the New IRA.

More than 3,700 people died during decades of violence before Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. Most militants have renounced violence, but small groups of IRA dissidents have carried out occasional bombings and shootings.

— Associated Press

MALI

10 U.N. peacekeepers killed in attack

Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militants carried out one of the deadliest attacks on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in months, killing 10 peacekeepers and wounding at least 25 in northern Mali, the United Nations said.

All of the peacekeepers killed in the Sunday morning assault on their camp in Aguelhoc were from Chad, the United Nations said in a statement, adding that the attack may constitute a war crime.

The 15,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Mali, established in 2013, is one of the United Nation’s most dangerous. The West African nation is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali.

— Associated Press

Vatican allegedly knew of Argentine bishop's misconduct: The Vatican received information in 2015 and 2017 that an Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis had taken naked selfies, exhibited "obscene" behavior and been accused of misconduct with seminarians, the bishop's former vicar general told the Associated Press, undermining Vatican claims that allegations of sexual abuse were made only a few months ago. Francis accepted Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta's resignation in August 2017 following the allegations but later named him to a position in a key Vatican department that manages the Holy See's real estate and financial holdings.

Holocaust victims' remains buried in Britain: The remains of six unidentified Holocaust victims were buried in a ceremony at a Jewish cemetery in Bushey, near London, after years in storage at Britain's Imperial War Museum. The ashes and bone fragments, which were found during a stocktaking last year, were given to the museum anonymously, along with other items from Auschwitz, the World War II death camp run by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, in 1997.

— From news services