The stately reception stood in stark relief to Guaidó’s recent tussles with national guardsmen blocking his entrance to the National Assembly in Venezuela as the country’s ongoing power struggle grows more tense.

Leaving Venezuela is a risky move for Guaidó, whom the pro-Maduro Supreme Court has barred from leaving the nation. Guaidó has traveled outside Venezuela only one other time in the past year, sneaking across the border into Colombia to oversee a failed bid at bringing in humanitarian aid in February 2019. He returned on a commercial flight and was allowed back into Venezuela.

It’s unknown whether authorities will let him back again this time.

NEPAL

Seven still missing after avalanche

The search for a hiking group that went missing in an avalanche last week was called off Monday amid dangerous conditions in an area of the Himalayas where officials say they have had to rescue hundreds of people.

Seven remain missing since last week’s crush around Mount Annapurna, where tourists flock to see the world’s 10th-highest peak. A slew of military and government officials have joined tourism groups, locals and others to look for the four South Korean hikers and their three Nepali guides, and to bring about 200 people “whose lives were in jeopardy” to safety, Nepal’s tourism department said in a statement.

But avalanches and heavy snow thwarted those operations, the department said. Poor conditions kept a helicopter with rescue teams from landing Monday, Reuters reported.

— Hannah Knowles

Suicide bombing in western Chad kills at least 9: A suicide bombing killed at least nine people in western Chad, a local official and a resident said Monday. A woman set off explosives in a crowd in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town that has been attacked by Boko Haram insurgents in the past, according to Dimoya Souapelbe, the prefect of the local department of Fouli in the Lake Chad province. He put the toll from Sunday night's attack at 10 dead and several wounded. A local humanitarian worker said at least 9 people were dead and two hurt. The worker spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

Four die as storm sweeps across Spain: Four people died in strong winds, heavy snowfall and low temperatures as Storm Gloria swept across Spain on Sunday and Monday, officials said. With more than 30 provinces on an alert for bad weather, Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands were bearing the brunt of the storm Monday. Port authorities estimated waves of 28 feet in Valencia on Monday, which they said was a record, while a Reuters witness said waves had been growing throughout the day, crashing on to Barcelona's famous Barceloneta beach. Catalonia's regional government ordered a ban on all outdoor activities in the Girona, Barcelona and central Catalonia regions, a spokesman for its interior department said. The storm also forced the closure of Alicante airport, leading to the cancellation of nearly 200 flights.

Germany jails man for tricking women into electric shocks: A Munich court convicted a German man Monday of more than a dozen offenses of attempted murder for tricking women and girls into giving themselves electric shocks while he watched over the Internet. The regional court in the Bavarian capital sentenced the man, identified only as David G. for privacy reasons, to 11 years' imprisonment. Court spokesman Florian Gliwitzky told the Associated Press that the 31-year-old defendant would be sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment. Prosecutors said the man contacted women and girls as young as 13 online over a five-year period starting in 2013, claiming to be a doctor seeking paid volunteers for a medical experiment on pain perception. He then persuaded them to attach a homemade contraption to an outlet and their extremities while he watched and issued instructions.