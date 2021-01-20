Moyo was appointed foreign minister after President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power with military backing.

Moyo “succumbed to COVID-19 at a local hospital” on Wednesday, a Mnangagwa spokesman said in a statement.

AD

Zimbabwe is experiencing a resurgence of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with record numbers of daily confirmed cases and deaths.

AD

On Thursday, Mnangagwa is to bury another cabinet minister who died of covid last week.

Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, initially recorded low numbers of covid-19 cases but has recently experienced a spike. There are fears that a new, more infectious variant of the virus arrived from South Africa when scores of thousands of Zimbabweans living there returned home for the holiday season.

— Associated Press

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

43 migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya

A boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, drowning at least 43 people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday.

AD

The International Organization for Migration said the shipwreck, which occurred a day earlier, was the first maritime disaster in 2021 involving migrants seeking better lives in Europe.

AD

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.

The IOM said coastal security forces in Libya’s western town of Zuwarah rescued 10 migrants from the shipwreck and brought them to shore. It said that according to survivors, the dead were all men from West African nations.

AD

Since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

On Wednesday, the Libyan coast guard intercepted at least 48 migrants, including 11 children, and returned them to shore, the IOM said.

AD

— Associated Press

China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump officials: China announced sanctions on Trump administration officials, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, minutes after Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the 28 people "planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations." The ministry said they are "prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao." Relations between Beijing and Washington have dramatically worsened in recent years.

AD

Dubai hospitals told to cancel surgeries amid virus surge: The government of Dubai has ordered all hospitals to cancel nonessential surgeries for the next month as coronavirus infections surge to unprecedented heights in the United Arab Emirates. For the ninth consecutive day, the UAE — a federation of seven sheikhdoms — shattered its record for new infections, reporting 3,509 cases. Daily infections in the country have nearly tripled since November. Overall, the outbreak in the UAE has infected more than 260,000 people and killed 762.

AD

6 suspected militants killed in Chechnya: Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader said his forces have killed six suspected militants. Ramzan Kadyrov claimed that the raid marked the elimination of the last group of militants that remained in the region. Kadyrov said those killed included warlord Aslan Byutukayev, whom Russia accused of involvement in the January 2011 suicide bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport, which killed 37. The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars in the 1990s and the early 2000s.