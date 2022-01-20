Ford said that hospitalizations are starting to slow and that officials expect cases of the highly contagious omicron variant to peak this month.
“We can be confident the worst is behind us,” he said. “We’re going to very cautiously open up.”
Health Minister Christine Elliott said non-emergency surgeries won’t resume until intensive care unit occupancy and hospitalizations go down. She said officials expect those to peak in the first or second week of February.
— Associated Press
FRANCE
Bird flu concerns spur massive poultry cull
French poultry farmers face a mass cull of their flocks for a second straight year as a bird flu crisis deepens across Europe.
The government ordered poultry and waterfowl in parts of the southwest — home to France’s famed foie gras industry — to be killed to help stop the spread of the disease. That follows a severe outbreak that claimed about 3.5 million poultry, mainly ducks, between autumn 2020 and spring 2021.
Bird flu, whose highly pathogenic varieties can be deadly to poultry, often spreads through migrating birds, and cases typically peak in winter. Europe has been facing a grim season with outbreaks in more than two dozen countries since October, portending higher chicken prices and fewer free-range eggs. That may spell more bad news for consumers, already facing near-record food costs.
About 1.5 million poultry have been slaughtered, and an equivalent amount could be culled in the coming days, foie gras industry group CIFOG said.
About 216 cases were reported in southwest France by Jan. 18, compared with 291 at the same time last year, the Agriculture Ministry said.
Breeder flocks and hatcheries will be preserved to allow for the restocking of farms after the crisis.
— Bloomberg News
SYRIA
6 reported killed in rocket attack in north
A rocket attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed six civilians and wounded more than a dozen people, Syrian rescuers and a war monitor said. Both blamed U.S-backed Syrian Kurdish forces for the attack.
The town of Afrin has been under control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, after a Turkey-backed military operation that pushed Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area.
Since then, Afrin and surrounding villages have been the sites of attacks on Turkish and Turkey-backed targets. Ankara considers Kurdish fighters who control a swath of Syrian territory along Turkey’s border to be terrorists, allied with Kurdish insurgents within Turkey.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, put the death toll in the rocket attack at six, saying two children were among those killed and 30 people were wounded.
Syrian Kurdish fighters were allied with a U.S.-led coalition in the fight against Islamic State militants. After the Islamic State’s defeat, Kurdish forces set up an autonomous administration in northeastern Syria, where a small U.S. force is still based.
— Associated Press
Bomb kills 3, wounds 28 in major Pakistani city: A bomb struck a market in Pakistan's second-largest city, Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 28, police and rescue officials said. A new separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan province, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, asserted responsibility for the attack. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency.
4 freeze to death in Canada near U.S. border: Four people, including a baby, froze to death in a remote part of Canada close to the U.S. border, police said, adding that human smugglers may have played a role. Police in Manitoba province found the bodies near the small farming community of Emerson after U.S. counterparts apprehended a group that crossed over from Canada and found evidence that others might have tried to make the same journey. First indications are that the victims died of exposure to the cold.
— From news services