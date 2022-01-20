4 freeze to death in Canada near U.S. border: Four people, including a baby, froze to death in a remote part of Canada close to the U.S. border, police said, adding that human smugglers may have played a role. Police in Manitoba province found the bodies near the small farming community of Emerson after U.S. counterparts apprehended a group that crossed over from Canada and found evidence that others might have tried to make the same journey. First indications are that the victims died of exposure to the cold.