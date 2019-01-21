VENEZUELA

Troops attempt revolt; court hits opposition

Venezuela plunged deeper into turmoil Monday as security forces put down a pre-dawn uprising by national guardsmen that triggered violent street protests and the Supreme Court outlawed the opposition-controlled National Assembly’s defiant new leadership.

Diosdado Cabello, head of the ruling socialist party, said that 27 guardsmen were arrested and that more could be detained as the investigation unfolds.

The mutiny struck at a time when opposition leaders have regained momentum in their efforts to oust President Nicolás Maduro amid widespread food shortages and hyperinflation. They have been calling for a nationwide protest Wednesday, urging Venezuelans — especially members of the armed forces — to abandon Maduro.

Monday’s uprising triggered protests in a poor area a few miles from the presidential palace in Caracas. They were dispersed with tear gas as residents set fire to a barricade of trash and chanted demands that Maduro quit.

Hours later, the government-stacked Supreme Court said it was throwing out recent measures by the National Assembly declaring Maduro’s presidency illegitimate. The court also ruled the assembly’s new leadership invalid.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Islamic State targets U.S.-Kurdish convoy

An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a joint convoy of U.S. and allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria on Monday, marking the second attack against U.S. troops in less than a week and further highlighting the dangers surrounding U.S. plans to withdraw forces after a declaration that the extremist group had been defeated.

The attack happened at a checkpoint on the edge of the town of Shadadi in Hasakah province, on a road used by Kurdish fighters and the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants near the Iraqi border.

Col. Sean Ryan said there were no casualties among the U.S.-led coalition members. The Kurdish Hawar news agency, based in northern Syria, said two Kurdish fighters were lightly wounded.

Monday’s bombing came days after a suicide attack killed 19 people, including two U.S. service members and two American civilians, in the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

The Islamic State asserted responsibility for both attacks in statements carried by its Amaq News Agency.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

2 ships catch fire in Black Sea; 14 dead

Two Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessels caught fire in the Black Sea, leaving at least 14 sailors dead, Russian officials said Monday. Five were missing.

Russia’s Federal Agency for the Sea and River Transport said the fire erupted while fuel was being pumped from one tanker to another. The blaze spread from ship to ship, prompting the crews to jump overboard, Russian news agencies reported.

The news agencies quoted the federal maritime agency as saying the two vessels together had 31 crew members who are citizens of Turkey and India.

The maritime agency said rescue teams saved 12 sailors. A search was continuing.

— Associated Press

7 killed at house in Mexican resort of Cancun: Authorities said three gunmen fatally shot seven people at a house in the Mexican resort of Cancun, in an apparent dispute between street-level drug dealers. The city, in Quintana Roo state, has been hit by rising violence. Alberto Capella, head of the state police, said the killers fled after the Sunday attack at a home away from the city's hotel zone. He said a suspected gang leader who has been linked to the Jalisco cartel was behind the killings.

Blast in Yemen kills 5 demining specialists: Five foreign demining specialists were killed in an accidental explosion in Yemen while transporting mines and explosives to be destroyed, their employer said. The MASAM Demining Project said two South Africans, a Croatian, a Bosnian and a Kosovar were killed Sunday while transporting the explosives in Marib province.

Germany bans Iranian airline: Germany has revoked the license of an Iranian airline because it has been transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, the Foreign Ministry said, after heavy U.S. pressure on Berlin to act. The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and other aid to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

— From news services