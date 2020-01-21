The report by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization did not say that the Tor M-1 missiles caused the crash but only that “the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action are under investigation.”

Iran at first maintained that mechanical failure had brought the plane down. In the face of mounting evidence, however, the military later admitted it was a case of human error by a missile crew that mistook the passenger plane for a hostile aircraft.

The report also requested help from U.S. and French authorities for equipment and know-how to recover information from Flight 752’s data recorders.

The plane was shot down during a tense confrontation between the United States and Iran following the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. A few hours later, the Ukrainian aircraft was shot down soon after it took off from Tehran.

— Paul Schemm

CHINA

Former Interpol chief gets 13 years in prison

China has sentenced Meng Hongwei, the former president of Interpol, to 13 years and six months in prison on charges of accepting more than $2 million in bribes.

Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was cut short when he vanished after traveling to China from France in late 2018.

Interpol was not informed and was forced to formally request China for information about his whereabouts amid suspicion that he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meng’s wife, who remains in France with their two children, has accused Chinese authorities of lying and questioned whether her husband was still alive.

Grace Meng is suing Interpol, accusing it of failing to protect her husband from arrest in China. Her attorneys last year filed a legal complaint in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

A statement Tuesday from the No. 1 Intermediary Court in the northern city of Tianjin said Meng had accepted the verdict and would not appeal. In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined 2 million yuan ($290,000).

While serving at Interpol, Meng retained his title as China’s vice minister of public security. It was not clear when or how he had crossed Xi, who has leveraged a wide-ranging campaign against corruption to target his rivals.

— Associated Press

Violence kills 17 in Syria: Airstrikes on rebel-held parts of northwestern Syria and the shelling of government-held areas killed at least 17 people, including an entire family, opposition activists said. The airstrikes and shelling came amid a government offensive targeting Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the country, and rebel-held parts of nearby Aleppo province. A cessation-of-hostilities deal between Russia and Turkey,

which support opposite sides in the conflict, went into effect this month. But the violence has continued.

French strikers turn off power to press government: Opening another front in their battle against the French government, union members said they cut power to thousands in Paris, plunging homes into darkness and closing train services to one of the capital's two main airports. The outage lasted about two hours, said a leader of the leftist CGT union. The CGT is pushing for a complete withdrawal of the government's plans to overhaul the pension system. The planned changes triggered weeks of protests and transport strikes. But as their fight loses momentum, protesters are looking for other methods to keep up the pressure.