Authorities say his long stay in Germany violated a suspended sentence in a 2014 conviction for financial misdeeds, a case Navalny has called a political prosecution.

Navalny’s backers are calling for demonstrations on Saturday.

Police detained Navalny’s spokeswoman hours after an attorney for his Fund for Fighting Corruption was detained. There were no reports of charges.

— Associated Press

Vatican convicts ex-bank chief in property scam: The Vatican's criminal tribunal convicted the former head of the Vatican bank and his attorney of embezzling millions of euros in proceeds from the sales of Holy See-owned real estate and sentenced them each to nearly nine years in prison. The court also awarded the bank about 23 million euros (about $28 million) in restitution from money seized from their bank accounts, which were frozen during the investigation.

Indian farmers reject offer to suspend new laws: Farmer leaders rejected an offer from the Indian government to suspend contentious agriculture reform laws for 18 months and set up a committee to look into their concerns about the legislation, which has triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years. Farmers say the legislation will devastate their earnings. The government has ruled out withdrawing the laws but says it could make some amendments. Last week, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the implementation of the laws.

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after months: Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the nation's lucrative travel industry. Full operations also resumed at the island's two international airports. There are new testing protocols, and tourists must stay in a designated "travel bubble."

Lebanon extends lockdown: Lebanon extended a nationwide lockdown by a week, to Feb. 8, amid a steep rise in coronavirus deaths and infections that has overwhelmed the health-care system. Daily infections have hovered around 5,000 since the holiday season, up from nearly 1,000 in November. The overall death toll has surpassed 2,100, with 40 to 60 new fatalities a day in the past week. The lockdown has been in place since Jan. 14.