Restoration of Florence 'Pietà' reveals flaws in marble: The restoration of Michelangelo's "Pietà' dell'Opera del Duomo" in Florence has revealed that the block of marble from which the masterpiece was sculpted was flawed, offering a likely reason for why it was abandoned before completion. The statue, better known as the "Bandini Pietà," shows the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalene holding Jesus as he is taken down from the cross by a man, Nicodemus, whose face is the self-portrait of the Italian Renaissance artist. Restorers did not find any sign of hammer blows, making unlikely the widespread hypothesis that an unhappy Michelangelo tried to destroy the sculpture.