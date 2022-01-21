According to documents, the U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. Shand was driving, and documents allege he was with two Indian nationals.
About the same time, court files said, five people were spotted by officers in snow nearby. The group, also Indian nationals, said they had been walking for more than 11 hours in frigid conditions.
One had a backpack holding baby items. He said it belonged to a family that had become separated from the group overnight. Manitoba officials searched for the family and found the bodies near Emerson.
— Associated Press
MEXICO
Hundreds of migrants halted in march north
An estimated 800 migrants trying to journey north were intercepted by Mexican authorities early Friday after they walked out of the southern city of Tapachula overnight.
The attempted caravan followed a day of protest Thursday over the Mexican government’s attempts to contain the group in the south, far from the U.S. border. The migrants had walked only about 10 miles through the darkness when they were intercepted about 5 a.m. by national guard and immigration agents.
Migrants from Central America, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries were detained.
Hundreds of migrants had protested Thursday outside the offices of immigration and asylum authorities, complaining that the process of gaining temporary legal status is too slow. Migrants have long said there isn’t enough work or housing for the thousands waiting in Tapachula.
Mexico has been inundated with asylum requests in recent years. Some migrants stay in the country, while others see asylum as a way to transit Mexico and reach the United States.
— Associated Press
Migrants die in capsizing on Mediterranean: Four people died after a boat carrying Europe-bound migrants across the Mediterranean Sea sank off Tunisia's coast, the Tunisian Defense Ministry said. Navy divers rescued 21 people Thursday night, officials said, and seven were still missing. The boat, with 32 Tunisians aboard, was heading to Italy, they said. The United Nations estimates that 20 percent of the 115,000 migrants who reached Europe by sea last year started from Tunisia. Social unrest has gripped the North African country as its economy and joblessness have worsened.
Afghan Taliban to attend talks in Norway: A Taliban delegation plans to travel to Norway next week for talks with the Norwegian government and several allied countries, as well as meetings with civil society activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said it has invited representatives of the Taliban to Oslo from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25. The Norwegian newspaper VG said special representatives from the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and the European Union were expected to attend.
Restoration of Florence 'Pietà' reveals flaws in marble: The restoration of Michelangelo's "Pietà' dell'Opera del Duomo" in Florence has revealed that the block of marble from which the masterpiece was sculpted was flawed, offering a likely reason for why it was abandoned before completion. The statue, better known as the "Bandini Pietà," shows the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalene holding Jesus as he is taken down from the cross by a man, Nicodemus, whose face is the self-portrait of the Italian Renaissance artist. Restorers did not find any sign of hammer blows, making unlikely the widespread hypothesis that an unhappy Michelangelo tried to destroy the sculpture.
— From news services