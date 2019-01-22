GAZA STRIP

Israel reacts to border incident; militant killed

Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed a Palestinian militant and wounded four others shortly after an Israeli soldier was shot on the border of the coastal enclave, authorities said. Afterward, Israel said it would halt a key transfer of Qatari funds to Gaza.

The Israeli military said that an officer was lightly wounded after a bullet hit his helmet “during a riot in the southern Gaza Strip” and that Israeli tanks struck a Hamas militant position in response.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that a 24-year-old man was killed and four others were injured, one seriously, in the shelling. Mahmoud al-Nabahin was a member of Hamas’s armed wing, the group said.

The violence escalated tensions at a sensitive time for both Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel. A senior Israeli official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to halt Wednesday’s planned transfer of $15 million in Qatari funds for Hamas to pay salaries for civil servants. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Netanyahu has previously stipulated that the cash injection was contingent upon calm along the Gaza border.

For months, Hamas has held weekly protests along several sections of the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence, driven largely

by economic hardship caused by the 11-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

— Associated Presss

MIGRANTS

U.N. criticizes Europe amid more sea rescues

The United Nations criticized European countries on Tuesday for not allowing migrants to disembark at safe ports, as Libya’s coast guard said almost 500 migrants trying to reach Italy by inflatables had been brought back to the North African country.

The 473 people found trying to cross the Mediterranean on inflatables in different rescue operations since Saturday included some who were rescued by a cargo ship, coast guard spokesman Ayoub Qassem said.

U.N. aid agencies had earlier condemned the transfer of migrants to Libyan detention centers, where they often face abuse, rape or forced labor, according to a recent U.N. report.

Qassem said more than 140 migrants were rescued by the Lady Sham cargo ship whom the International Organization for Migration said were taken to the western Libyan city of Misurata and then to a detention center.

Four people with burns were taken to hospital, while two others died after having spent 24 hours at sea, Qassem said. The migrants were from sub-Saharan and Arab countries.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees denounced “politicking around sea rescues” by European states that have restricted aid groups from conducting missions. More than 200 migrants have already drowned in January and 4,507 have reached Europe by sea.

— Reuters

RUSSIA

Putin, Abe discuss territorial dispute

The leaders of Russia and Japan acknowledged Tuesday that settling a decades-long territorial dispute poses a daunting challenge but vowed to continue negotiations.

The Soviet Union took the four southernmost Kuril Islands during the final days of World War II. Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands, which it calls the Northern Territories, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for several hours at the Kremlin that they must negotiate a solution the public will back. “Delicate work is needed to create conditions for reaching a mutually acceptable solution,” he said.

Abe said they instructed their foreign ministers to meet again on the sidelines of a security conference in Germany next month to continue negotiations on a possible deal.

Abe and Putin agreed in November to accelerate talks based on a 1956 Soviet proposal to return two of the islands to Japan.

— Associated Press