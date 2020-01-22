The case is under investigation, and a motive was not clear, but Basij units had been involved in clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in recent anti-government demonstrations across the country.

AD

AD

Mojaddami’s death is seen as another blow to the Revolutionary Guard after the killing in Iraq of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of its elite Quds Force.

— Associated Press

SOUTH KOREA

Military to discharge transgender soldier

South Korea’s first known transgender soldier pleaded to be allowed to continue serving after the military decided Wednesday to discharge her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

It was the first time in South Korea that an active-duty member had been referred to a military panel to determine whether to end his or her service because of a sex reassignment operation. South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining the military but has no specific laws on what to do with those who have sex reassignment operations during their time in service.

AD

The army concluded that the soldier’s operation can be considered a reason for discharge.

AD

The staff sergeant, who identified herself as a tank driver named Byun Hui-su, asked military leaders to reconsider. Byun said at a news conference that she had sex reassignment surgery in Thailand in November after suffering depression over her sexual identity for some time.

— Associated Press

Top judge elected as Greece's 1st female president: Greece's lawmakers elected their country's first female president, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of high court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Sakellaropoulou as a nonpartisan candidate who would enjoy broad support. All major parties voted in favor of the nomination, with Sakellaropoulou being elected to the largely ceremonial post in a 261-to-33 vote, well above the 200 votes required. Sakellaropoulou has led Greece's highest administrative court since 2018.

AD

AD

Indonesia detains American journalist over visa regulations: A U.S. journalist is facing up to five years in an Indonesian jail and a fine on charges of violating immigration regulations, his attorney and officials said. Philip Jacobson of California was detained this week on Borneo island. He is accused of conducting journalistic activities not permitted by his business visa, according to the arrest warrant. The government promised to ease visa restrictions for international media after President Joko Widodo took office in 2014. However, foreign journalists still need to apply for special visas. Jacobson, 30, is an editor for Mongabay, an environmental science news website.

Homicides drop, killings by police surge in Rio de Janeiro: The number of homicides in Rio de Janeiro plunged to a record low in 2019, while killings by police surged to a previously unseen level in the same year, according to official figures. There were 3,995 homicides in 2019, down 19 percent compared with the prior year, said the Institute of Public Security. It was the lowest number since Rio de Janeiro state began keeping records in 1991. However, killings by police rose 18 percent, totaling 1,810, the most since the state began keeping records for such killings in 1998.

Islamist extremists kill Nigerian pastor: Islamist militants in Nigeria killed a Christian pastor who had pleaded for his life in a video just days earlier, and a human rights activist said other extremists attacked the Rev. Lawan Andimi's hometown on the same day. Andimi was abducted this month during a Boko Haram attack on the Michika local government area, where he was the chairman of the local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria. Andimi is the latest Christian to be killed by Boko Haram or a breakaway faction that has ties to the Islamic State.