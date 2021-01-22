Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

The Syrian official said the attack was aimed at targets in and near the central province of Hama, saying air defense units shot down most of the missiles.

AD

Separately, the Israeli military said it downed a drone that had crossed into Israel from Lebanon. There was no immediate word from the Lebanese side, but the militant Hezbollah group has sent drones into Israeli airspace in the past.

AD

— Associated Press

SOMALIA

Uganda says its troops killed 189 extremists

Uganda’s military said Friday that it killed 189 suspected al-Shabab extremists in Somalia in a raid that targeted a meeting of members of the Islamist group.

The army said its contingent of African Union troops in Somalia raided al-Shabab “hideouts in . . . Sigaale village,” about 60 miles southwest of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

It said the morning raid, including in other villages in the Lower Shabelle region, involved ground and aerial assaults, destroyed military hardware belonging to the extremists and resulted in the arrests of two al-Shabab commanders who were handed over to the Somali army.



AD

It was not immediately possible to verify the death toll.

— Associated Press

Russia welcomes U.S. bid to extend nuclear treaty: The Kremlin welcomed President Biden's proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, which is set to expire Feb. 5. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Russia approves extending the pact and is waiting to see the details of the U.S. plan. The White House said Thursday that Biden had proposed a five-year extension of the New START accord, which limits each nation to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

AD

Spanish officials berated for jumping vaccine lines: A steady list of public officials admitting to having been vaccinated ahead of priority groups has sparked an uproar on social media in Spain at a time when several regions are tightening restrictions in an effort to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. Several mayors admitted to being vaccinated before their turn, as did the regional health chief of the exclave of Ceuta. Some called for the officials' resignations.

London police raid wedding that flouted lockdown rules: Police in London said they broke up a wedding attended by 150 people, despite a nationwide coronavirus lockdown that bars households from mixing. The venue was a school whose principal died of covid-19 last year. Many fled Thursday, but five were fined, police said.