The airstrike in the northern Saada province Friday was part of an intense air and ground offensive that marked an escalation in Yemen’s years-long civil war.
Ahmed Mahat, head of the Yemen mission of Doctors Without Borders, said his group counted at least 82 dead and more than 265 wounded in the airstrike.
Italy's Berlusconi not running for president: Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi announced that he won't be running for Italy's presidency, removing an obstacle to cross-party negotiations ahead of the vote in Parliament beginning Jan. 24. Berlusconi is a divisive figure, and the center-left camp already ruled out backing him.
Car bombing kills at least 7 in Afghanistan: A bomb attached to a packed minivan exploded in Afghanistan's western Herat province, killing at least seven civilians and wounding nine others, Taliban officials said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the Islamic State has claimed credit for similar attacks in the country since the Taliban seized power on Aug. 15.
German conservatives elect right-winger as party leader: Germany's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) have elected arch-conservative Friedrich Merz as their party leader, replacing the more centrist Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Merz, who has promised a break with the CDU's centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel during her 16-year tenure as chancellor, got nearly 95 percent of the valid votes during a virtual party conference, party secretary general Paul Ziemiak said.
Some money services reopen in Tonga: Tongans queued for limited money services that were restored in the Pacific island's capital, as the cleanup continued a week after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. Tonga's government said drinking water was the priority, and that a national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 liters (15,850 gallons) of water to residents.
