CONGO

President-elect wins U.S. endorsement

Congolese President-elect Felix Tshisekedi won important endorsements from the United States and two African neighbors as international acceptance of his disputed election victory grew on Wednesday.

Congo’s Constitutional Court certified opposition leader Tshisekedi on Sunday as the winner of the Dec. 30 election despite widespread doubts over the credibility of the result.

Support of international and regional powers will be vital to Tshisekedi, who is due to be sworn in Thursday, as he tries to reduce poverty and stamp out militia violence in the vast central African country.

The United States was among the countries most critical of the election, deploring a lack of transparency and threatening sanctions for interference in the process. But it changed its tune on Wednesday, following the lead of other international powers that fear a protracted dispute could further destabilize Congo, where wars have sucked in regional armies and led to millions of deaths.

“The United States welcomes the Congolese Constitutional Court’s certification of Felix Tshisekedi as the next President,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

Neighbors Angola and Congo Republic also congratulated Tshisekedi.

The vote was meant to mark the first democratic transfer of power in Congo.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Effort to avert no-deal Brexit picks up steam

An attempt by British lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit was gaining momentum Wednesday after the opposition Labour Party said it was highly likely to throw its parliamentary weight behind the idea.

The United Kingdom, facing its deepest political crisis since World War II, is due to leave the European Union on March 29 but has no approved deal on how the divorce will take place. Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to break the deadlock after last week’s defeat of her two-year attempt to forge an orderly break raised the prospect of an exit without a deal.

In a step that could overturn centuries of constitutional convention, some lawmakers are trying to grab control of Brexit from the government in an attempt to prevent what they say would be an economically disastrous no-deal departure.

Labour is likely to back one such attempt, an amendment proposed by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper that could result in May being given until Feb. 26 to get a deal approved by Parliament or face lawmakers voting on a delay of Brexit.

— Reuters

YEMEN

Accord on prisoner swap expected soon

Yemen’s warring parties are expected to agree to the terms of a prisoner swap in about 10 days, a representative of the internationally recognized government said Wednesday, as part of efforts to build confidence in slow-moving

peace talks.

The United Nations is pushing for the exchange and a peace deal in the main port city of Hodeida to pave the way for a second round of discussions to end a nearly four-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The prisoner swap was discussed by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in technical meetings in Jordan last week. Both parties need to agree on lists of prisoners to be swapped.

The United Nations has struggled to implement a troop withdrawal from Hodeida as the warring parties disagree over who should control the city. While a truce in Hodeida has largely held, fighting has escalated in other parts of the country, including the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa.

— Reuters

'Yellow vest' protesters to field candidates: A group of France's "yellow vest" protesters says it is fielding a slate of candidates for the European Parliament elections. Members of the Citizens' Initiative Rally said they hope momentum from more than two months of street protests will carry the movement into electoral politics. A recent poll predicted yellow vest candidates would receive up to 13 percent of the French vote in the May 26 elections. Weekly demonstrations that began over fuel taxes gained the "yellow vest" moniker because protesters wore roadside safety vests.

— From news services