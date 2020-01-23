The law — proposed by the right-wing ruling party, which seeks more control over the judiciary — has been condemned by the European Union, the United Nations and other international bodies, as well as by Polish legal experts and Poland’s opposition.

They say it violates European Union principles and the democratic separation of powers.

The Senate rejected the bill last week. The lower house of parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Law and Justice party, as expected, gave its final approval in Thursday’s vote.

The law would prohibit judges from engaging in any public activities that could be seen as politically motivated. It curbs the right of judges to form independent judicial bodies and requires them to declare all group affiliations, including any from Poland’s pre-1989 communist era.

The legislation also bans judges from evaluating or criticizing new judicial appointments or powers of state authorities. The punishment for noncompliance ranges from fines to dismissal.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Proposed constitutional changes win initial nod

Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval Thursday to a slew of constitutional changes widely seen as an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to remain in charge after his term ends in 2024.

Critics have described the amendments as an attempt by Putin to secure his rule over Russia for life, but it remains unclear how exactly the changes allow him to do that.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament, the State Duma, rubber-stamped the amendments Thursday by a unanimous vote in the first of three required readings.

The amendments give parliament the right to appoint cabinet members, but they are focused primarily on preserving and even strengthening the powers of the presidency.

The draft also revises the constitutional limit of two consecutive terms, limiting a president to two terms altogether.

Some have suggested that Putin, who served two consecutive terms in 2000-2008 and is serving the second of another pair of consecutive terms, may use the constitutional changes to reset the term clock.

— Associated Press

Storm kills 11 in Spain: A powerful storm has killed at least 11 people in Spain and left five missing, as well as causing rivers to overflow their banks and contaminating vast agricultural areas in eastern Spain with salty seawater. Storm Gloria has lasted for five days, accompanied by heavy winds, snow and hail, although weather authorities said the worst of it had passed. The hard-hit regions include northeastern Catalonia and southern Andalusia.

Burkina Faso to arm civilians in fight against extremists: Burkina Faso's parliament has approved legislation allowing the military to use civilian volunteers in the fight against Islamist extremism . The plan to put weapons in the hands of minimally trained civilians has been met with concern by human rights activists. Defense Minister Chérif Sy said all recruits would undergo two weeks of training on such topics as how to use weapons and discipline. Burkina Faso's military, despite training and other aid from France and the United States, has struggled to contain the spread of extremism.