“I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations where it worked with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview Saturday with Arabiya TV.

On Iran, Faisal said: “I believe basically the consultations will be around reaching a solid and strong agreement that takes into account Iran’s failure to comply . . . with strong monitoring factors to ensure the implementation of the agreement,” referring to the 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions. Biden has said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.

— Reuters

IRAN

Tehran willing to cooperate with U.S.

Iran may cooperate with the United States on oil and security in the Gulf but not on Israel, the Iranian foreign minister said in remarks published Saturday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, in an interview with the reformist Etmad newspaper, said Iran “will not allow you [the United States] to interfere in its internal affairs, but we have no problem working with you on the question of oil. We have no problem with ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, though we believe that foreign presence in the Persian Gulf causes insecurity and you should not be there.”

— Reuters

Dutch police detain Asian drug lord: Dutch police say they had arrested the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the world's most-wanted fugitives. Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained without incident Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport at the request of Australian police, who led an investigation that found his organization dominates the $70 billion-a-year Asia-Pacific drug trade, Dutch police said. Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge in Amsterdam.

Taiwan reports incursion by Chinese bombers: Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's Ministry of National Defense said. There was no immediate comment from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Saudis claim to intercept missile over Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom's years-long war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels. The Houthis, which are backed by Iran, said in a brief statement that the rebels had not carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.