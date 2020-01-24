The shooting took place at the family home, in a residential building above a bar in the small southwestern town of Rot am See, which has a population of just over 5,000. After the shooting, the suspect called police, surrendering when authorities arrived, officials said.

Police said they could not speculate as to a motive Friday evening, as the suspect was waiting for a lawyer before making a statement.

Gun laws in Germany are stringent, and many people keep their weapons at ranges and gun clubs.

— Loveday Morris, Luisa Beck

BELARUS

Leader blasts Russia for pushing merger

The president of Belarus accused Moscow on Friday of pressuring his country to merge with Russia and vowed not to let it happen.

Talking to workers at a paper plant in eastern Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko lambasted Russia, the country’s main provider of cheap oil and gas, for halting oil supplies in order “to dissolve Belarus . . . in the brotherly Russia.”

The statement comes amid stalled talks on further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Russia stopped supplying oil to Belarus after Dec. 31. The two nations had failed to renegotiate an agreed oil price for this year during drawn-out negotiations on deepening the integration of their economies.

The Russian suspension did not affect oil crossing Belarus to Europe or the supply of natural gas, but had consequences for Belarus, which relies on Russia for more than 80 percent of its energy needs.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

11 youths foraging for food die in fire

At least 11 Venezuelan boys and teenagers died in a fire in a cane field where they were hunting rabbits amid widespread food shortages, authorities and locals in western Aragua state said Friday.

The fire started Thursday afternoon in the rural district of Cagua, outside the city of Maracay, according to Douglas Rico, director of Venezuela’s CICPC forensic police. Rico said authorities were investigating whether the fire was accidental or arson.

Aragua’s governor, Rodolfo Marco, said at a news conference that the boys, ages 10 to 18, died of second- and third-degree burns. Two other boys were hospitalized.

Farmers often burn cane fields at this time of year during the harvest, authorities said, and locals try to catch animals as they run out of the undergrowth to escape the flames.

— Reuters

Sudan signs initial peace deal with rebel group: Sudan's transitional government signed a preliminary peace deal with one of several rebel groups that had fought the government of ousted authoritarian president Omar Hassan al-Bashir for years. In a ceremony in Juba, South Sudan's capital, the interim Sudanese government agreed on a framework for peace with the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North. The signing was attended by South Sudan President Silva Kiir, whose own country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war. Juba has hosted and mediated the Sudan peace talks.

Bulgaria expels 2 Russian diplomats in espionage case: Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats who prosecutors suspect were involved in espionage and gave them 48 hours to leave the Balkan country, the Foreign Ministry said. The Russian Embassy in Sofia said the two diplomats would leave Bulgaria, but Moscow reserved its right to respond to their expulsions. European Union and NATO member Bulgaria, which traditionally keeps close links to Russia, expelled another diplomat over espionage allegations in October.

N. Korea confirms choice of new foreign minister: North Korea confirmed that Ri Son Gwon, a former defense commander with limited diplomatic experience and a senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, has been appointed the country's new foreign minister. Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Ri gave a speech as minister Thursday at a Lunar New Year reception for embassies and international organizations.