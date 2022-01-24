1 killed, 3 injured in campus shooting in Germany: Police said one person was killed and three injured in a campus shooting in Heidelberg in southwest Germany. The gunman, an 18-year-old student, opened fire in a lecture hall where about 30 people had gathered, the local police chief said. Four students were injured, with one later succumbing to her injuries, police said. The gunman died after turning the weapon on himself. Authorities said that they believe he acted alone but that his motives are unclear. He opened fire with a "long gun," police said, and had a second firearm and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. Police said the gunman had sent a text message before the shooting saying that he wanted to "punish some people."