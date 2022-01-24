The allegations come as Johnson awaits an investigative report by a senior civil servant into allegations about garden parties, “bring your own booze” fetes and basement “blowouts” at 10 Downing Street, which serves as both office and residence for the British leader.
Johnson earlier this month apologized to the British public for attending one garden party during lockdown, briefly. Downing Street has maintained that other gatherings were work events.
The prime minister is facing a rebellion in his own Conservative Party by lawmakers upset over what they call reckless hypocrisy.
As for the latest allegations, a Downing Street spokesperson told The Washington Post that staff members “gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room … to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”
ITV News said it was a surprise party attended by 30 people
As for the alleged evening party, the spokesperson said, “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”
— William Booth
LEBANON
Saad Hariri says he's leaving political life
Former prime minister Saad Hariri announced Monday that he was leaving politics for now and would not run in Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections. The decision marks the first time in three decades that the powerful Hariri family is out of politics, adding uncertainty in a country grappling with a financial meltdown.
Hariri’s decision had been anticipated but was still a bombshell for many Lebanese. His exit leaves Lebanon’s Sunni community with no obvious leader for the time being, and there is speculation that the abstention of the moderate politician could result in hard-line Sunnis playing a bigger role in Lebanese politics.
Hariri, a three-time prime minister and current member of parliament, inherited the political leadership from his late father, billionaire businessman Rafiq al-Hariri, who was one of Lebanon’s most influential politicians. He was assassinated in February 2005 in a bombing in Beirut.
Saad Hariri, who was traditionally in the camp opposing Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, has largely coexisted with the group, forming coalition governments that included it. That cost him support from Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, a rival of Iran.
Hariri acknowledged in a televised speech that he had failed to prevent Lebanon from falling into the worst economic crisis in its modern history.
Hariri also said that neither he nor members of his Future Movement will run in the May parliamentary elections.
— Associated Press
1 killed, 3 injured in campus shooting in Germany: Police said one person was killed and three injured in a campus shooting in Heidelberg in southwest Germany. The gunman, an 18-year-old student, opened fire in a lecture hall where about 30 people had gathered, the local police chief said. Four students were injured, with one later succumbing to her injuries, police said. The gunman died after turning the weapon on himself. Authorities said that they believe he acted alone but that his motives are unclear. He opened fire with a "long gun," police said, and had a second firearm and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. Police said the gunman had sent a text message before the shooting saying that he wanted to "punish some people."
2 deaths reported as quakes shake southern Haiti: Two moderate earthquakes shook southwest Haiti, killing two people and damaging homes. A 5.3-magnitude quake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude temblor nearly an hour later. Both were centered on Haiti's southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Haiti's civil protection agency said at least two people died and two were injured.
2nd journalists killed in Tijuana in a week: A journalist was killed in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana, the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month. President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador called for a full investigation into the death of Lourdes Maldonado López, who had once come to him for help. Maldonado was found shot inside a car, said the Baja California state prosecutor's office. The press organization Article 19 said via Twitter that Maldonado had covered corruption and politics in Tijuana and had faced aggression because of her work.
Israel to compensate families in pilgrimage disaster: Israel is offering $158,000 in initial compensation to each of the families of the 45 people, including Americans and Canadians , who died in a crush at a Jewish pilgrimage site last year, officials said. They said the money is intended to relieve economic duress and could be deducted from any eventual legal settlement decided by a state commission of inquiry. Tens of thousands came April 30 to the hilltop site of Meron for the Lag B'Omer bonfire festival. When a crowd surged into a narrow tunnel, 45 men and boys were asphyxiated or trampled to death.
— From news services