BRAZIL

7 dead, scores missing in mining dam collapse

A dam that held back mining waste collapsed Friday in Brazil, inundating a nearby community in reddish-brown sludge, killing at least seven people and leaving scores of others missing.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

The flow of sludge also reached the community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office for the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, where employees were present.

Seven bodies had been recovered by late Friday, according to the governor’s office in Minas Gerais state.

Vale chief executive Fabio Schartzman said he did not know what caused the collapse. About 300 employees were working when it happened. About 100 had been accounted for, and rescue efforts were underway to determine what had happened to the others. “The principal victims were our own workers,” he said, adding that a restaurant was buried by the mud at lunchtime.

A dam managed by Vale and another firm collapsed in 2015 in the city of Mariana, also in Minas Gerais, leaving 19 dead and forcing hundreds to evacuate.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Rescuers inches away from trapped toddler

Rescue experts breaking through layers of hard rock were inches away late Friday from the space in southern Spain where a 2-year-old boy has been trapped underground for 12 days.

The boy, Julen Roselló, fell down a narrow 360-foot-deep borehole on Jan. 13 while his family was preparing a countryside lunch. He is thought to be about two-thirds of the way down the dry waterhole in Malaga province, stuck behind hardened soil and rock that blocked rescue workers.

Small explosions set off since Thursday, including a fourth one late Friday, helped workers dig most of a 12.5-foot-long horizontal tunnel to the cavity.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

'Yellow vests,' foes plan weekend protests

Thousands of demonstrators will again take to the streets across France this weekend to protest French President Emmanuel Macron’s policies, while anti-“yellow vest” groups also plan to use street action, to condemn violence.

More than two months after starting their revolt over fuel tax increases, yellow vest protesters remain mobilized, calling for an 11th straight weekend of protests.

About 84,000 people protested last weekend, around the same number as the week before, and despite a slight rise in Macron’s approval rating in the latest opinion polls, protesters are expected to turn out in large numbers Saturday.

The next day, a demonstration will be held in Paris by the “Red Scarves,” a group created on Facebook denouncing the street violence that has accompanied some yellow vest protests. About 2,000 people have been injured since November as the protests often descended into violence with clashes between police and yellow vests.

— Associated Press