The crash of the C-130 tanker plane on Thursday added to national grief in Australia over bush fires that since October have killed 33 people and millions of animals and charred vast swaths of land.

The focus on Saturday shifted to determining what caused the plane to crash just after it dumped a large quantity of fire retardant on a wildfire in a national park in the mountains south of Canberra, the Australian capital. Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said that investigators retrieved the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and that they “remain hopeful it will assist us in the investigation.” Ongoing fires have hampered the investigation, he said.

— Reuters

Iran says nuclear stockpile exceeds 2,600 pounds: Ali Asghar Zarean, an aide to Iran's nuclear chief, said Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has exceeded 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds), which is far beyond what the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers allowed. "Iran is increasing its stockpile of the enriched uranium with full speed," he said. The claim has not been verified by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 29: The number of deaths from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey has climbed to 29, as rescue crews searched for people who remained trapped under collapsed buildings, officials said. More than 1,240 people were injured, with 34 of them in intensive care but not in critical condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Various seismic monitoring centers reported magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 for the earthquake, which hit Friday at 8:55 p.m. near the Elazig province town of Sivrice. It was followed by 398 aftershocks.

Lebanese protest new cabinet, say it doesn't signify change: Hundreds of Lebanese gathered outside Beirut's central government building to reject the newly formed cabinet. Protesters breached tight security around the building, prompting security forces to respond with water cannons and tear gas. Demonstrators say the new cabinet represents a corrupt, long-serving political class they have been protesting since October.

Internet service is temporarily restored in Kashmir: Limited mobile data and Internet services will be temporarily restored in Jammu and Kashmir, ending a nearly six-month-long communications lockdown. Access will be limited to about 300 "whitelisted" websites and Internet speed will remain low, the local Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice. However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned. The decision will be reviewed on Friday. The move to restore the services comes days after India's top court ordered the curbs to be reversed, saying that freedom of Internet access is a fundamental right.

MacKay seeks to lead Canada's Conservative Party: Former Canadian cabinet minister Peter MacKay has officially announced he is running to be leader of Canada's Conservative Party. MacKay served as foreign minister and defense minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government. He is widely considered the favorite after other high profile Conservatives declined to run.