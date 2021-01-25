Refugees from Syria, Congo and Myanmar were the largest groups resettled in 2020.

The United States resettled the highest number of refugees last year, 6,740, but this was less than one-third of the 21,159 it admitted in 2019, UNHCR figures show.

President Biden has said he will raise the cap for refugees resettled in the United States from abroad to 125,000 from the historically low level of 15,000 set by predecessor Donald Trump for the fiscal year that began in October.

Sweden and Canada ranked second and third last year, resettling 3,543 and 3,496 refugees, respectively, through UNHCR programs.

The vast majority of the world’s 26.4 million refugees who have fled wars and persecution remain in neighboring countries, but the most vulnerable and those with special needs are given priority for resettlement.

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Netanyahu chatbot blocked by Facebook

Facebook said Monday that it removed a post and suspended a messenger bot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s page after it posted that he wanted phone numbers to call and persuade people to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Netanyahu on Thursday posted a video on Twitter encouraging senior citizens to get vaccinated and ended with the line: “If you know someone who is nervous about getting vaccinated, send me their name and phone number, maybe they’ll get a surprise phone call from me and I’ll convince them.”

The Facebook bot posted a similar line to the prime minister’s page, which was later removed by Facebook over privacy concerns. The video was still up on Twitter.

“Under our privacy policy we do not allow content that shares or asks for people’s medical information,” a Facebook spokeswoman said. “We have removed the offending post and temporarily suspended the messenger bot, which shared this content, for breaking these rules.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party said the post’s aim had been simply “to encourage Israelis over the age of 60 to get vaccinated in order to save their lives.”

— Reuters

UGANDA

Museveni rival ordered freed from house arrest

A judge ruled Monday that Ugandan security forces cannot detain presidential challenger Bobi Wine inside his home, rebuking authorities for holding him under house arrest following a disputed election.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has been unable to leave his home since Jan. 14, when Ugandans voted in an election in which the singer-turned-politician was the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni. Authorities said Wine could leave his home on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala, only under military escort because his presence in public could incite rioting.

But the judge said Wine’s home is not a proper detention facility and noted that authorities should criminally charge him if he threatens public order.

Police said Monday that they would pull away from Wine’s residence but keep surveilling the area. However, Wine said hours after the court’s decision that soldiers still surrounded his home, “blocking access to all.”

Museveni won the election with 58 percent of the vote while Wine had 34 percent, according to official results. Wine insists he won and has said he can prove that the military was stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations.

— Associated Press

9 found dead in China mine blasts : Chinese rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers killed in explosions at a gold mine, raising the death toll to 10, officials said. Eleven others were rescued a day earlier after being trapped underground for two weeks at the mine in Shandong province. One person was still missing. The cause of the accident at the mine, which was under construction, is being investigated. The explosions released 70 tons of debris that blocked a shaft, disabling elevators and trapping workers underground.

Israel extradites sex-crimes suspect to Australia: Israeli authorities extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne, capping a six-year legal battle. Malka Leifer, who is wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia, was placed on a flight hours before Israel was to close its international airport to nearly all air traffic because of a raging coronavirus outbreak. Leifer, 54, had been fighting extradition since 2014. She had returned to Israel after the accusations against her began to surface.