North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed last week to bolster the military and warned that he could lift a self-imposed moratorium on testing atomic bombs and long-range missiles.
North Korea has not launched intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons since 2017 but began testing shorter-range missiles after nuclear talks stalled. The U.N. Security Council bans it from testing ballistic missiles but not cruise missiles.
— Reuters
SYRIA
Kurdish-led forces free hostages held at prison
U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said Tuesday that they freed nine of their troops held hostage by Islamic State militants leading an assault on a large detention facility in northeastern Syria.
After they broke into the prison on Thursday, Islamic State militants were joined by others rioting inside the facility, which houses more than 3,000 inmates, including minors.
They took hostages from among the prison staff and have since been holed up in the northern wing at one end of the facility. The clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have killed dozens on both sides.
The SDF has been closing in on the northern section of the prison, where it estimates that up to 200 militants are holed up.
— Associated Press
7 people injured as U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea: A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, the military said. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft slammed into the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson and fell into the water. The pilot and six other sailors on the deck were injured.
Haitian ex-senator says U.S. deported him: Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moïse Jean-Charles told the Associated Press that he was arrested in the United States and deported to Haiti. It was not clear why he was deported. He said U.S. authorities detained him as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his Africa trip. He said he spent the night in jail and was deported the next day. Jean-Charles ran for president in 2015 and 2016 and was considered a close ally of slain President Jovenel Moïse.
Iran sentences Frenchman on spying charges: A Frenchman detained in Iran and hunger-striking to protest his treatment has been sentenced to eight years in prison on espionage and propaganda charges. Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 after he took pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asked questions on social media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. Brière's sentencing follows that of a human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi. Her husband tweeted over the weekend that she was sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes. Mohammadi was arrested in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 anti-government rallies.
— From news services