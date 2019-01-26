SYRIA

Revival of Turkey security deal offered

Syria says it is ready to revive a landmark security deal with Turkey, if Ankara pulls its troops out of the war-torn country and stops backing rebels.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Syria said it was committed to the 1998 Adana accord, which forced Damascus to stop harboring Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an armed insurgency for decades. Syria did not mention how it would deal with the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara claims is an extension of the PKK.

Damascus, however, said reviving the Adana deal, which Russian President Vladimir Putin raised in his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week, depended on Ankara ending its backing of rebels seeking to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and pulling its troops out of northwestern Syria.

Turkey has carved a sphere of influence in an opposition-held enclave in northwestern Syria around Idlib province with the help of mainstream Arab rebels it backs. Its troops monitor a buffer zone in the province under a deal with Russia and Iran.

— Reuters

CANADA

Top diplomat fired over Huawei remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired Canada’s ambassador to China after the envoy said it would be “great” if the United States dropped its extradition request for a Chinese tech executive arrested in Canada.

John McCallum made the remark to the Toronto Star on Friday, a day after he issued a statement saying he misspoke about the case earlier in the week and regretted saying Meng Wanzhou has a strong case against extradition.

Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1 severely damaged relations between China and Canada. The United States wants Meng, the Huawei’s chief financial officer, extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

— Associated Press

American challenges Pope Francis on sex abuse scandal: An American youth minister challenged Pope Francis on the Catholic Church's sex abuse scandal Saturday at the World Youth Day rally in Panama. Francis was having lunch with 10 young pilgrims from around the world when Brenda Noriega, a Mexican-born youth minister from San Bernardino, Calif., said she told Francis that the sex abuse scandal in the United States was a "crisis right now we cannot avoid talking about." She said Francis called abuse a "horrible crime" and assured her that the church was committed to supporting victims. It was the first time the abuse scandal has come up publicly during the pope's four-day visit to Panama.

Explosion outside theater rattles Nairobi: An explosive device went off outside a movie theater in a busy part of Kenya's capital and injured two people, police said. One of those injured was a handcart pusher who received a small piece of luggage from an individual who later fled. A manhunt was underway for that person. Kenya is recovering from a Jan. 15 attack in which gunmen stormed a hotel complex and killed 21 people.

Banksy mural at Bataclan stolen: A mural by British street artist Banksy on a fire-exit door at the Bataclan theater in Paris, where Islamist militants killed 90 people three years ago, has been stolen, the venue says. The work showed a veiled female figure in a mournful pose. "The work of Banksy, a symbol of contemplation belonging to all — residents, Parisians and citizens of the world — has been taken from us," the Bataclan said in a Twitter post.

— From news services