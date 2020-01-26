Kim Kyong Hui, 73, was once a key figure as the only sister of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, father of Kim Jong Un.

Her fate had been in doubt after Kim Jong Un had her husband and the North’s No. 2 official, Jang Song Thaek, executed for treason and corruption in 2013. His death remains the most significant of the executions or purges that Kim Jong Un has engineered in what experts believe were attempts to remove potential rivals.

Days after Jang’s execution, Kim Kyong Hui’s name was mentioned in a KCNA dispatch as a member of a funeral committee for another top official. But she missed a state ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death days later. Since then, her name had not been mentioned in state media until Sunday’s report.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Hifter's forces push toward strategic city

Officials from Libya’s two rival governments said fighting erupted Sunday as the country’s east-based forces advanced toward the strategic western city of Misurata, further eroding a crumbling cease-fire agreement brokered earlier this month.

The clashes came just hours after the United Nations decried “continued blatant violations” of an arms embargo on Libya by several unspecified countries.

Libya is divided between rival governments based in its east and west, each supported by militias and foreign backers.

The weak but U.N.-recognized government is based in the capital, Tripoli, and led by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj. It is backed by Turkey and, to a lesser degree, Qatar and Italy. Rival forces based in the east and loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter receive support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

Hifter’s forces were advancing about 75 miles east of Misurata, according to the media office of militias allied with the Tripoli government.

Misurata is Libya’s second-largest city and home to militias that oppose Hifter and have been important in Serraj’s defense of the capital. Hifter’s forces have laid siege to Tripoli since April.

— Associated Press

Rockets crash near Baghdad's Green Zone: Five katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone but caused no injuries, the U.S. Joint Operations Command said. It is the third such attack this month, and the perpetrators were not known. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters flooded the streets of Iraq's capital and southern provinces in a show of support for an anti-government movement that began in October.

20 killed in attack on Mali base: Gunmen killed 20 soldiers in an attack on an army camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania, the government and armed forces said. The camp remains under the control of Mali's military, the armed forces said on Twitter. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, but it bears the hallmarks of groups tied to al-Qaeda.

Israel approves travel to Saudi under limited circumstances: Israel's Interior Ministry said it will allow Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia on religious or business visits. The news is the latest sign of warming ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In the past, visits for religious purposes required special permission. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic relations. But they have found common ground in their animosity toward Iran.