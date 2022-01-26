Hospitalizations are declining in Denmark, indicating that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is less dangerous than earlier variants, despite a million Danes having been infected in the past two months. The nation of about 5.8 million people has 44 covid patients in intensive care units, down from 73 two weeks ago.
“The pandemic is still here, but with what we know, we now dare to believe that we are through the critical phase,” Frederiksen said.
Denmark is ahead of its Nordic neighbors, with Swedish authorities saying earlier Wednesday that they will extend their restrictions because of a surge in infections but that they expect to be able to remove most curbs in two weeks. Norway can start gradually easing restrictions, as only “extreme” measures would slow the spread of omicron, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said earlier.
— Bloomberg News
YEMEN
Houthi rebels dealt blow in key province
Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and their Emirati-backed allies swept through a strategic province, forcing Houthi rebels out of their second-largest district, officials said.
The development in Marib province is another setback for the Iran-backed Houthis, who for a year attempted to take control of the oil-rich province. Their offensive crumbled when the United Arab Emirates-backed Giants Brigades helped reclaim the nearby Shabwa province this month before advancing in Marib under air cover from a Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
Government forces and the Giants retook the district of Harib and its center south of Marib city after nearly two weeks of fighting, a military spokesman said. The Houthis had taken the areas last year as part of their offensive targeting Marib.
Fighting also raged between government forces and the Houthis elsewhere, including in the provinces of Jawf and Taiz, the spokesman added.
The recent escalation of ground fighting has coincided with intense Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as heavy coalition airstrikes on the rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
The Houthi military media reported dozens of coalition strikes on Sanaa and elsewhere in Yemen over a 24-hour period.
— Associated Press
BRITAIN
Emails imply Johnson approved pet airlift
Emails released by Britain’s Foreign Office appear to show that Prime Minister Boris Johnson did sign off on a controversial evacuation of dogs and cats from Afghanistan in August, contradicting his dismissal of claims that he intervened to rescue animals over the thousands of Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban takeover.
Johnson has denied authorizing the airlift in late August of 200 dogs and cats from Nowzad, a shelter in Afghanistan run by a former British Royal Marine.
But accusations that he did have a role in authorizing the flight have continued to follow Johnson. In December, a senior British opposition lawmaker released a letter sent by a top Johnson aide in late August confirming authorization for the animal evacuation.
In the latest correspondence to surface, an unnamed Foreign Office official wrote in an email dated Aug. 25 that the staff of another animal charity — whose identity was redacted — should be considered for evacuation, as “the PM has just authorised their [Nowzad] staff and animals to be evacuated.”
A second Foreign Office email that day made a similar request.
The emails were released as part of an investigation by a British parliamentary committee of the government’s handling of its Afghanistan withdrawal.
The correspondence was provided by Raphael Marshall, a former Foreign Office official turned whistleblower, who has criticized the August evacuation as “arbitrary and dysfunctional.”
In late August, as the U.S. deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan neared, Paul “Pen” Farthing, Nowzad’s operator, launched a high-profile social media campaign for the evacuation of his charity’s staff and animals. At the time, tens of thousands of Afghans were amassing daily around Kabul’s airport in a desperate search for flights out of the country.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace criticized Farthing’s campaign, but Farthing and his supporters continued to lobby Johnson and his close associates. Farthing eventually received clearance.
— Miriam Berger
Spain rescues 319 migrants;
18 feared drowned: Emergency services on Spain's Canary Islands said 319 people, including 59 women and 24 children, were rescued from seven boats trying to reach the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Walking Borders, a nongovernmental organization working with migrants in the region, said at least 18 people on one of the boats had died. Most of the rescued were thought to be from northern and central Africa.
— From news services