PANAMA CITY

Pope ends youth event with Mass for 700,000

Pope Francis said an open-air Mass before a huge crowd Sunday to wrap up a jamboree of Catholic youths, the last big event before he returns to Rome to prepare for a historic trip to the Arabian Peninsula next week.

Organizers said about 700,000 people attended the closing Mass of World Youth Day, which takes place in a different city every three years. The next jamboree, which has been dubbed the “Catholic Woodstock,” will be in Lisbon in 2022.

Many of the young people in the crowd spent the night on the fields of a park named after Pope John Paul II, who was the last pontiff to visit Panama, in 1983.

In his closing homily, Francis urged the young people to work against “fear and exclusion, speculation and manipulation.”

After a week at the Vatican, Francis leaves next Sunday for a three-day trip to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where he will become the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula and say the first Mass in a public venue there. There are about 1 million Roman Catholics in the UAE, all of them expatriate workers.

During his Panama trip, the theme of migration loomed large.

Francis said at one event that it was “senseless and irresponsible” to stigmatize migrants and see all of them as threats to society, and he spoke several times of the need for “bridges, not walls.”

— Reuters

POLAND

Far-right protesters gather at Auschwitz

Dozens of Polish far-right nationalists gathered at the Auschwitz death camp in Poland on Sunday to protest at the same time as officials and survivors marked the 74th anniversary of the camp’s liberation in an annual ceremony.

The two parties gathered in different parts of the camp, now a museum, and did not encounter each other. It was the first time the far right has held a protest at Auschwitz at the annual event, which is also International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day.

At the official ceremony, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other government officials were joined in prayer by some of the last remaining survivors of the death camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II. Elsewhere, protesters wrapped in Polish flags laid flowers and sang the Polish national anthem.

“The Jewish nation and Israel is doing everything to change the history of the Polish nation,” said Piotr Rybak of the Polish Independence Movement (PiS), who led Sunday’s protest.

The protest comes at a time of surging anti-Semitism in parts of Europe and as critics accuse the PiS of trying to build a nationalist sense of grievance among Poles by seeking to minimize Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

— Reuters

Nigeria rejects foreign "meddling" over chief justice: The Nigerian government said it would not accept any foreign "meddling" after the European Union, United States and Britain raised concerns over last week's suspension of Nigeria's most senior judge before a Feb. 16 presidential election. President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term, suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday over allegedly breaching asset-declaration rules.

Vigil held for Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody: The body of an 8-year-old migrant boy who died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve has been returned to the small village where he lived in Guatemala. Catarina Alonzo Perez, the mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, held a candle at a vigil for him Saturday. Gomez Alonzo was taken into custody with his father by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States. After several days in detention, he developed a cough, vomiting and fever.

Israeli cabinet approves medical cannabis exports: Israel has given final approval to a law permitting the export of medical marijuana, which the government expects will galvanize investment in local industry and agriculture. The Israeli parliament last month unanimously approved the move, which makes Israel the third country in the world, after the Netherlands and Canada, to allow the export of medical cannabis products.

Egypt claims responsibility for militant deaths in Sinai: Egypt said its air force killed several militants, including two local commanders, in a strike on a militant "outpost" in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. The army has been battling a long-running insurgency in the northern Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State affiliate. The fighting intensified after the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.

— From news services