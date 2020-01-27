But in the Sunday election, his League party fell well short, with its candidate taking 43.6 percent of the vote against 51.4 percent for the incumbent Democratic Party governor.

Salvini “is the big loser in this election because the people saw it as a referendum on him,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

— Reuters

LEBANON

Budget passes amid continued protests

Lawmakers in Lebanon passed a controversial budget for 2020 on Monday that aims to tackle the country’s crippling financial crisis, as protesters threw stones at security forces massed outside parliament. Hundreds of security personnel were deployed on major roads across Beirut and its suburbs ahead of the vote.

Lebanon is in the grip of protests that broke out Oct. 17 over government plans for new taxes. The unrest quickly snowballed into demands for the ouster of the entire ruling elite, accused of widespread corruption and mismanagement. The protesters have rejected a new 20-member government that was announced last week.

At one point, Monday’s rallies turned violent. Protesters removed barbed wire from a road leading to parliament and were chased by riot police, who beat them with clubs and detained about a dozen of them. The Lebanese Red Cross said at least 27 people were injured.

Protesters deemed the budget session illegitimate. They said the new government had no right to discuss the budget before winning parliament’s vote of confidence.