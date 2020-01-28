Maarat al-Numan, in rebel hands since 2012, sits on the highway linking Damascus with Aleppo. Troops were keeping a road leading west out of the town open, apparently to give insurgents a chance to withdraw.

Government forces have been on the offensive for more than a month in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel bastion. In recent days, they have seized more than a dozen villages in the area as the insurgents’ defenses began to crumble.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said troops entered the western neighborhoods of Maarat al-Numan under the cover of intense airstrikes.

Farther north, government forces began an offensive on the suburbs of Aleppo in an attempt to push insurgents away from the city. Rebels have rained artillery and mortar shells down on Aleppo in recent days.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Court says no hostel on N. Korea embassy site

A German court on Tuesday dismissed a legal bid to prevent the closure of a hostel located on the grounds of North Korea’s embassy in Berlin that was said to have been a significant source of foreign income for the country.

The ruling was welcomed by an attorney for the family of Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American who died shortly after being returned by North Korea to the United States in a vegetative state in 2017. His parents say their son was tortured by North Korea after being convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned for months.

Judges in the German capital’s administrative court ruled that city authorities were justified in ordering the closure of the City Hostel Berlin, which was opened in 2007 next to the North Korean Embassy and close to landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie. The hostel offers beds for less than 13 euros ($14.30) a night in shared rooms and has been popular with school groups visiting the capital.

City officials had argued that the rent the operators pay the embassy — estimated at 38,000 euros ($42,000) a month — breaches U.N. Security Council sanctions and European Union rules intended to stop the flow of hard currency to North Korea.

The hostel’s operators claimed they stopped paying rent to the embassy in April 2017, but the court noted that an E.U. directive from 2017 forbids the use of North Korean territory in member states for anything other than diplomatic or consular purposes.

Lothar Harings, a lawyer representing the Warmbier family, said he hoped the ruling sends a signal to commercial entities operating on North Korean territory in other European cities.

— Associated Press

Clashes in Sudan's West Darfur force 11,000 into Chad, U.N. says: Tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur province forced more than 11,000 people to flee into neighboring Chad over the past month, the U.N. refugee agency said. The clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs erupted in the West Darfur town of Geneina, 12 miles from the border with Chad. At least three dozen people were killed and about 60 wounded. The U.N. agency said those who crossed the border were scattered in several villages in Chad's Ouaddai province, already host to 128,000 Sudanese refugees.

7.7-magnitude quake hits between Cuba and Jamaica: A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba. There was no word of casualties or heavy damage. The quake was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba. It also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage spilling from cracked mains.

Leader of Mali's 2012 coup released on bail: Former general Amadou Haya Sanogo, who overthrew Mali's president in 2012, was released on bail as he awaits trial on charges that he had 21 soldiers killed after a failed counter-coup that year. Human rights groups have decried the long delay in the trial. The government of the West African nation, though, has expressed concern that the trial could inflame tensions at a time when discontent is on the rise in the military. Sanogo did not go on trial until late 2016, and the case was swiftly adjourned. The trial was supposed to start up again this month, but it was again put on hold.