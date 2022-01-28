The group often massacres civilians as retaliation for military campaigns against it.
ITALY
Salvini seeking deal for a female president
Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, said Friday that he was looking to secure a deal with other parties so that a woman could become Italy’s next president.
“I’m working so that a smart female president [is chosen],” Salvini said after a fifth straight day of voting in Parliament failed to break a deadlock over who should be head of state.
The two women most often cited in the media as possible candidates are Justice Minister Marta Cartabia and Elisabetta Belloni, a career diplomat who heads the secret services.
Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, said he also wanted a woman to replace outgoing head of state Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends next week.
Unlike in the United States, presidents are chosen in Italy by some 1,009 members of Parliament and regional representatives in a secret ballot, which party leaders sometimes struggle to control.
BRITAIN
Limits sought in probe of Johnson gatherings
An inquiry into lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street that might determine the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be further delayed after police asked for the report to make only “minimal reference” to those events.
Led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, the inquiry is looking into allegations that staff, and Johnson, attended parties in breach of the rules they had imposed to fight the pandemic.
The report had been expected to be released this week but that was derailed Tuesday when London’s Metropolitan Police said it had opened a probe into some of the events to assess whether criminal offenses had been committed.
Commander Catherine Roper said the request was made “in order to protect the integrity of the police investigation ... and to be as fair as possible to those who are subject to it.”
The force had faced criticism for initially declining to investigate the allegations.
West African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after coup: West Africa's main regional bloc suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies over this week's military coup but stopped short of imposing sanctions, its member states said in a statement. Burkina Faso's army ousted President Roch Kaboré on Monday, presenting the latest test to the 15-member Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, which has struggled to mount an effective response to a series of coups in the region in the past 18 months.
Guatemala detains 10 in raids on migrant smugglers: Guatemalan authorities working with U.S. Homeland Security arrested 10 people in raids against a migrant smuggling group linked to the massacre of 19 people in Mexico last year, officials said. Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office said 19 raids were carried out in the western town of Comitancillo to dismantle the network that took the migrants to Mexico. Sixteen of the 19 people killed in the massacre in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas in January 2021 were Guatemalans.
Brazil's Bolsonaro fails to appear to testify: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro did not show up to testify after a Supreme Court justice subpoenaed him and ordered federal police to question him in a probe of leaked documents. The government's solicitor general went instead and filed an appeal, but the judge said the request was too late.
