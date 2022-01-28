Guatemala detains 10 in raids on migrant smugglers: Guatemalan authorities working with U.S. Homeland Security arrested 10 people in raids against a migrant smuggling group linked to the massacre of 19 people in Mexico last year, officials said. Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office said 19 raids were carried out in the western town of Comitancillo to dismantle the network that took the migrants to Mexico. Sixteen of the 19 people killed in the massacre in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas in January 2021 were Guatemalans.