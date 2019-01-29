DJIBOUTI

Over 130 migrants feared drowned

More than 130 African migrants were missing off Djibouti after two overloaded boats capsized in rough seas Tuesday, the United Nations migration agency said.

The vessels were heading to Yemen, a gateway to Persian Gulf countries where many migrants hope to find jobs and better lives, said Joel Millman, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration.

Alerted by local residents, gendarmes found two survivors and the bodies of five migrants. The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region.

— Reuters

IRAN

Two bombs explode in restive province

Two bombs exploded Tuesday in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media, causing minor injuries to three police officers.

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, asserted responsibility for the explosions.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted Mohammad Qanbari, head of the police in Sistan-Baluchistan province, as saying the first blast was caused by a percussion grenade. He said a “suspicious package” also exploded before a bomb disposal unit could neutralize it, injuring

three police officers.

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, where Iranian security forces often clash with drug smugglers and Sunni militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shiite Iran.

— Reuters

ITALY

5 nations offer aid in migrant standoff

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that five countries had come forward with offers to help end the standoff over a rescue boat moored off Sicily with 47 migrants on board.

The Sea Watch 3, run by a German aid group, rescued the migrants off the Libyan coast more than a week ago, but Italy, which has closed its ports to charity ships, has refused to let them ashore to request asylum.

Conte, speaking in Cyprus at a meeting of southern European leaders, named the five countries as Germany, France, Portugal, Malta and Romania.

This is the second time in a month that Sea Watch 3 has been stranded with rescued migrants. The last standoff ended after 19 days with the migrants allowed ashore in Malta.

— Reuters

17 on trial in deadly Tunisian beach attack: Seventeen people went on trial over Tunisia's deadliest extremist attack, a massacre at a Mediterranean resort in 2015 that killed 38 people, most of them British tourists. The judge read out a report detailing what happened on June 26, 2015, in the coastal city of Sousse: how attacker Aymen Rezgui walked onto the beach of the Imperial Hotel and used an assault rifle to shoot at tourists, then threw a grenade into the hotel. Rezgui, a Tunisian student, was killed about 15 minutes later by police. The Islamic State group asserted responsibility for the attack. All the defendants deny any direct role in the assault.

Egypt arrests 54 suspected of planning violence: Egypt says it has arrested 54 alleged members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group who were plotting to foment chaos on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The Interior Ministry said the individuals were arrested over the past weeks in various locations. The Brotherhood won a series of elections after the Jan. 25, 2011, uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member, was elected president in 2012 but was ousted by the military the next year. Officials have since waged a crackdown against the group.

Indians in Brazil are warned about effects of dam break: Possible ecological damage from a Brazilian mine dam that burst last week, killing at least 65 people, is being seen in an indigenous community about 11 miles downstream, observers said. The normally greenish Paraopeba River has turned dark brown since mud flowed out of the dam on Friday. Pataxco Indians living in the area say they have been told by Brazilian environmental workers not to fish or take baths in the river or to draw from it to water the plants they cultivate for food.

Former landscaper pleads guilty to 8 Toronto murders: A former landscaper accused of sexually assaulting, killing and dismembering men he met in Toronto's Gay Village district over seven years pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder. Bruce McArthur, 67, stood and said "guilty" as each charge was read. Sentencing and victim impact statements are to start Monday. Police last year found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked. The remains of the eighth victim were found in a nearby ravine.

