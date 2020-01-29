AD

Most of the officials facing sanctions represent the port city of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet for centuries. Many residents are retired Russian navy officers who settled and stayed even when the peninsula became part of Ukraine. Crimeans voted to become part of Russia in 2014.

AD

Ukraine remains at war with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

The European Union imposed sanctions on many of the same Crimean officials this week as punishment for their involvement in Russian local elections held in Crimea in September. The E.U. considers Crimea to be illegally annexed.

— Carol Morello

YEMEN

Houthis report strikes against Saudi targets

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebel movement said Wednesday that it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, its first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.

AD

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of any strikes.

In comments reported by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said more than 15 “operations” had been carried out in the past week inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for an escalation in airstrikes.

AD

Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan on the Red Sea were targeted, along with other sites near the border with Yemen, including Abha and Jizan airports and Khamis Mushait military base, he said in a separate statement.

State oil giant Aramco declined to comment.

The Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition for nearly five years. If confirmed, the attacks would be the first of their kind since the group offered a cessation in late September if the coalition ended airstrikes.

AD

— Reuters

Aid ship docks with 403 rescued migrants: A European aid group that organizes migrant rescue ships denounced what it characterized as a chaotic maritime rescue system in the central Mediterranean Sea as one of its vessels disembarked hundreds of rescued passengers at the southern Italian port of Taranto. The Ocean Viking, operated by SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders, arrived with 403 of 407 migrants rescued off Libya during five operations within 72 hours. SOS Méditerranée official Federic Penard said that such operations are chaotic and that there are not enough rescue ships.

AD

Britain reports tanker fire in Persian Gulf: A crude oil tanker in the Persian Gulf caught fire, prompting a warning from British naval officials to "exercise extreme caution." Britain's Maritime Trade Operations said the fire struck the vessel northwest of Sharjah, a United Arab Emirates sheikhdom. Emirati officials said they were working to put out the blaze about 21 miles off Sharjah. They identified the ship as the Zoya 1 and said 16 Indian and Pakistani crew members reportedly had been stuck on the vessel for a year, unpaid, trying to come ashore amid a legal dispute. The state-run WAM news agency later said the tanker had been unloaded and its crew rescued.

AD

3 inmates facing extradition to U.S. escape Mexican prison: Three inmates facing extradition requests from the United States, including a high-level financial operator in the Sinaloa cartel, escaped from a Mexico City jail, authorities said. The Mexico City prosecutor's office said Luis Fernando Meza González, Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped from a prison on the south side of the city without offering details.

Mali to increase size of army: Mali will increase the size of its army by about 50 percent in a recruitment drive this year aimed at uprooting Islamist militants, Prime Minister Boubou Cissé said. The plan is to hire 10,000 soldiers in the coming months, he said. Cissé did not say how much the increase would cost or how the West African country would pay for it.