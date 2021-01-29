The government in Sindh province filed a petition asking the court to review its decision, a Pearl family lawyer and a government prosecutor said.

AD

— Reuters

MYANMAR

U.N., West alarmed at army threat over vote

The United Nations and Western governments voiced alarm Friday over threats by Myanmar’s military that have stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

AD

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he was following with “great concern” events in Myanmar, where the army has said it would take action if its complaints are not addressed. An army spokesman declined to rule out the possibility of seizing power.

Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States, and 12 other nations, in a statement urged the military to “adhere to democratic norms.”



AD

Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a resounding victory in the Nov. 8 vote, only the second deemed free and fair by international observers since the end of direct military rule in 2011. But the army’s allegations, which the electoral commission denies, have led to its most direct clash yet with the civilian government.

— Reuters

COLOMBIA

700 headed to U.S. stranded by closures

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the country’s borders remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government’s migration agency said Friday.

AD

The migrants are stuck on beaches in Necoclí, a town in Colombia’s Antioquia province, from where they hope to pass through the dangerous Darién Gap toward Panama and then north toward the United States, said agency director Juan Francisco Espinosa.

AD

The stranded migrants include some 647 Haitians, 23 Cubans and 19 migrants from African countries, he said.

— Reuters

U.N. decries Iran executions: The United Nations human rights office condemned an alleged series of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has the world's highest number of annual executions after China, according to Amnesty International. Tehran has called the criticism baseless.

Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 5: A fire at a Bucharest hospital that treats covid-19 patients killed at least five people, officials said. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. on the hospital's ground floor and forced more than 100 people to flee. An unspecified number were injured before the blaze was extinguished, emergency services said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Pelicans in Senegal test positive for H5N1: Some 750 pelicans found dead in a UNESCO World Heritage site in northern Senegal have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, the parks authority chief said. Rangers found the pelicans in the Djoudj bird sanctuary.