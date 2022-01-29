Mattarella’s reelection is a boost for Italy’s short-term stability. The position is often ceremonial, but it becomes highly important in moments of crises — when the president can call for new elections or handpick prime ministers.
— Chico Harlan
and Stefano Pitrelli
THE VATICAN
Pope warns of spread of 'infodemic'
Pope Francis on Friday denounced the “distortion of reality based on fear” that has ripped across the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but he also called for compassion, urging journalists to help those misled by misinformation and fake news.
“We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: A distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news,” the pope said.
Meeting with members of the International Catholic Media Consortium on COVID-19 Vaccines — a fact-checking network that aims to combat misinformation — the pope said that being fully informed by scientific data is a human right.
— María Luisa Paúl
and Adela Suliman
Thousands in Ottawa protest pandemic measures: Thousands gathered on Parliament Hill in Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some compared covid restrictions to fascism and made use of Nazi symbols on upside-down Canadian flags. Others carried expletive-laden signs targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has said Canadians are not represented by this "very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice."″
About 50 sentenced to death in Congo in U.N. experts' slaying: About 50 people were sentenced to death in Democratic Republic of Congo in connection with the murders of U.N. experts Zaida Catalan and Michael Sharp in 2017. However, Thomas Fessy, Human Rights Watch's senior researcher on Congo, and Catalan's sister say investigators had ignored the potential involvement of government officials. Catalan, a Swede, and Sharp, an American, were investigating violence between government forces and a militia in the central Kasai region when they were stopped by armed men and executed.
Huge meth bust brings warning in Laos: Police in Laos have seized 36.5 million methamphetamine tablets in the northwestern province of Bokeo, the region's second-largest seizure after 55.6 million meth pills were captured in October in the same province. Jeremy Douglas, the regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, warned that the Mekong River region was experiencing a surge of drug production and trafficking that required strong efforts to get under control.
— From news services