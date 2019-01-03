TURKEY

U.S. discusses Gulen's extradition, report says

A U.S. delegation met with Turkish officials Thursday to discuss requests to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric who Turkey says plotted a coup attempt in 2016, state media reported.

U.S. officials did not immediately confirm the talks, which the state-run Anadolu news agency said included FBI agents.

More meetings were planned for Friday, Anadolu reported, during which Turkey would “share new evidence” with U.S. law enforcement. U.S. officials will also “provide information about investigations” into Gulen in the United States, the agency said.

President Trump said late last year that he would consider Turkish demands to expel the cleric, a permanent U.S. resident who lives in exile in Pennsylvania.

Turkey has long demanded that Gulen, 77, be turned over to stand trial at home. Officials say his network of followers infiltrated state organs and attempted an overthrow from within.

Gulen, the spiritual leader of a worldwide movement that includes schools and charities, has denied involvement in the plot.

He was once an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the two later fell out. After the failed coup attempt in July 2016, the government launched a major crackdown on alleged members of Gulen’s movement.

— Erin Cunningham

CONGO

Church says vote data shows a clear winner

The Catholic Church in Congo announced Thursday that its data shows a clear winner in Sunday’s presidential election, and it called on the electoral commission to publish the true results in “respect of truth and justice.”

The church, a powerful voice in the heavily Catholic nation, deployed about 40,000 electoral observers but could not say who the clear winner appeared to be, as Congo’s electoral regulations forbid anyone but the electoral commission to announce results.

Observers have reported multiple irregularities as the country voted for a successor to President Joseph Kabila.

The Internet remained blocked in the country in an apparent bid by authorities to calm speculation. The United States urged Congo to release accurate results and restore Internet access, warning that those who undermine the democratic process could face U.S. sanctions.

Kabila had put forward loyalist Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary as the ruling-party candidate. The other leading candidates were opposition figures Martin Fayulu and Félix Tshisekedi.

— Associated Press

U.S. airstrike in Somalia kills 10 extremists: The U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike in southwestern Somalia that killed 10 members of the al-Shabab extremist group. The U.S. Africa Command said no civilians were injured or killed. This is the first reported U.S. airstrike of the year in Somalia. The United States carried out at least 47 such strikes last year in the nation.

Search of Russian building ends with 39 dead: Russian officials have ended the search of a collapsed apartment building and said the rescue crews found 39 bodies and one survivor in the 3½ days since part of the structure came down. Officials think an explosion triggered by a gas leak caused the collapse in the city of Magnitogorsk. A boy almost a year old was the only one found alive in the wreckage.

India deports Rohingya family to Myanmar: India deported a second small group of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar after ordering the expulsion of members of the Myanmar minority group and others who entered the country illegally. Police said the five members of a family were handed over to Myanmar. The five had been in detention since 2014, when they were found without valid travel documents. In October, India deported seven Rohingya Muslims for illegal entry in 2012.

— From news services