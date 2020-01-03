The GNA has sought Turkish support as it fends off an offensive by Gen. Khalifa Hifter’s forces, which control the east and swept through southern Libya in early 2019.

Hifter’s forces said Friday that they had carried out airstrikes in several locations, including south of the city of Sirte and in Tripoli.

Sirte is in the center of Libya’s coastline, on the dividing line between the warring factions.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Noted author faces rape investigation

French prosecutors said Friday they were opening an investigation into allegations of rape of a child, after a woman said she was sexually abused by a prominent author at age 14.

Vanessa Springora, now 47 and head of France’s Julliard publishing house, has alleged abuse by Gabriel Matzneff, an 83-year-old who for decades was feted by France’s cultural elite

for his literary talent while saying publicly that he was romantically attracted to teenagers.

Matzneff has said he was in a relationship with Springora but said in a letter published in France’s L’Express weekly on Thursday that she was falsely representing him to be a pervert and a predator.

Reuters was unable Friday to identify a lawyer representing Matzneff, and calls to his representatives at two publishing houses were not returned.

Some cultural commentators say that, traditionally, French cultural circles have held to the belief that great talent excuses wrongdoing.

The Matzneff case, triggered by a memoir by Springora called “Consentement,” indicates public attitudes are starting to shift.

— Reuters

AUSTRIA

Power-sharing deal drawing criticism

Austrian opposition parties and environmental groups on Friday criticized a new coalition deal between conservatives and the Greens as heavy on the center-right party’s law-and-order agenda while delaying urgently needed action on climate change.

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has touted his deal, which would reinstate him as chancellor and bring the left-wing Greens to power for the first time, as “the best of both worlds,” combining both parties’ core campaign pledges.

The deal must still be approved by a Greens party meeting Saturday.

“It is not the best of both worlds,” the leader of the Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said at a news conference about the deal between Kurz’s People’s Party (OVP) and the Greens. “It is far more an OVP manifesto with Green camouflage.”

— Reuters

Mexico's president calls for Assange to be released: Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in London, urging an end to what he described as his "torture" in detention. Assange, 48, is in a British jail for skipping bail when he sought asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London, where he spent nearly seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of rape that were dropped in November. Assange is also battling U.S. attempts to extradite him over WikiLeaks' publication of vast caches of leaked military documents and diplomatic cables. He could face a lengthy prison term if extradited to the United States.

Police fatally shoot man after stabbings in Paris park: A man armed with a knife rampaged through a Paris park attacking passersby, killing one person and wounding two, before police fatally shot him, officials said. The man's motives weren't immediately clear. A witness said that he saw the attacker stab one man and that he appeared to select victims at random in the attack in Villejuif in the southern suburbs of Paris. Police fired round after round, the witness said. A police union official said officers feared the man was wearing an explosives belt.

— From news services

