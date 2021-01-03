In response to a request from Netanyahu’s attorneys for more details, Israeli prosecutors released a letter Sunday alleging that there had been 315 incidents of Walla being requested to make its coverage more favorable to Netanyahu and his family. They said there were indications that Netanyahu was personally involved in 150 of those incidents.

It said the requests included giving more time or prominence to positive articles about Netanyahu and his family, changing headlines and lowering or even removing unfavorable stories.

The document listed all 315 suspected incidents. It quoted Bezeq’s controlling shareholder at the time as expressing concerns that Netanyahu would not approve lucrative business deals for the company if negative articles were published.

Netanyahu’s trial began last year and is set to resume next month. He denies all charges, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media, police and prosecutors.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

ISIS claims attack that killed 11 Shiite miners

Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said.

The Islamic State later asserted responsibility for the attack. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s Shiite minority in recent years.

Police video of the bodies revealed that the miners were blindfolded and that their hands had been tied behind their backs before they were shot.

News of the killings quickly spread in the Hazara community, and members took to the streets in the provincial capital, Quetta, and surrounding areas to protest, blocking highways with burning tires and tree trunks. Officials closed the affected roads to traffic.

The violence was largely condemned across the country, with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the perpetrators would be taken to task and the affected families cared for.

— Associated Press

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume talks over disputed dam: Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have resumed their years-long negotiations over the disputed dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, officials said. The resumption came six weeks after Khartoum boycotted the talks, urging the African Union to play a greater role in reaching a deal over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The talks have centered on the filling and operation of the dam. Questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multiyear drought occurs and how the three nations will resolve future disputes.

Two French soldiers killed in Mali mission: The French presidency said two French soldiers were killed in Mali when a roadside bomb hit their armored vehicle. The troops were participating in an intelligence mission in northeastern Mali as part of an operation targeting Islamist extremists in Africa's Sahel region. A third soldier was injured and is in a stable condition, the French military said. Five days earlier, three other French troops died in similar circumstances. France has deployed more than 5,000 troops in West Africa to help fight extremist groups.

7 hurt in fire at fuel warehouse on Syria-Lebanon border: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse where fuel and gas canisters were stored along the border between Lebanon and Syria, injuring seven people and causing loud explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross and army said. The fire occurred in the border area of al-Qasr, where the line between the two countries is highly permeable. It was not clear what caused the fire and explosions.