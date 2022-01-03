21 abducted schoolchildren rescued in Nigeria: At least 21 schoolchildren in Nigeria were rescued hours after they were abducted by armed groups in the West African country's troubled northwestern region, police said. The schoolchildren were abducted while traveling with their teacher from the Bakura area to an Islamic school in neighboring Katsina state, a police spokesman said. Security forces responded and rescued the 21 students. The spokesman did not say how many students were still being held hostage.