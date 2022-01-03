The attacks highlight tensions in the Middle East, which has been roiled by President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States from a deal aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear program.
The taking of the Emirati ship marks the latest assault in the Red Sea. The Iranian-backed Houthis acknowledged the seizure off the coast of Hodeida, a long-contested prize of the grinding war in Yemen between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates.
The Houthis later aired footage from the ship on their Al Masirah satellite news channel.
No group claimed responsibility for the hacking of the Jerusalem Post’s website. The hackers replaced the homepage with an image depicting a missile emerging from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Soleimani.
The newspaper later restored its site. It noted that Iran-allied hackers had targeted its homepage in 2020 as well.
Israel’s former military intelligence chief publicly acknowledged in December that his nation was involved in Soleimani’s killing. The U.S. drone killed the general as he was leaving the Baghdad airport.
On Monday, troops shot down two “suicide drones” at that same airport, U.S. and Iraqi officials said. No group claimed the attack, though one of the drones’ wings had the words “Soleimani’s revenge” painted on it in Arabic. Militias backed by Iran have been suspected in similar assaults.
— Associated Press
COLOMBIA
16 killed amid turf wars between rebel groups
At least 16 people were killed in Colombia this past weekend and dozens fled their homes as fighting between rebel groups intensified in the eastern state of Arauca, Colombia’s human rights ombudsman said Monday.
The killings mark a setback for the government, which was able to bring down homicide rates in much of Colombia after a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. But it is struggling to control violence in rural pockets of the country where smaller rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations are fighting over smuggling routes, coca fields, illegal mines and other assets.
Arauca is home to some of Colombia’s largest oil wells and is crossed by a pipeline that is regularly attacked by rebel groups that steal its oil. The state borders Venezuela, and drug trafficking groups have been fighting over its smuggling routes for decades.
Colombia’s army attributed the latest outbreak of violence to fighting between the National Liberation Army guerrilla group and former FARC members who refused to join the peace deal.
— Associated Press
21 abducted schoolchildren rescued in Nigeria: At least 21 schoolchildren in Nigeria were rescued hours after they were abducted by armed groups in the West African country's troubled northwestern region, police said. The schoolchildren were abducted while traveling with their teacher from the Bakura area to an Islamic school in neighboring Katsina state, a police spokesman said. Security forces responded and rescued the 21 students. The spokesman did not say how many students were still being held hostage.
5 soldiers reported killed in bus attack in Syria: Militants attacked a bus carrying soldiers on a desert highway in central Syria, killing five troops and wounding 20, state news media reported. The Syrian Arab News Agency said the attack occurred in a government-controlled area. The report quoted an unnamed official as saying that the militants launched rockets at the bus, which was traveling in the Palmyra desert, then followed it with fire from an antiaircraft gun. The official blamed Islamic State militants for the attack.
Mozambique, Botswana leaders test positive for coronavirus: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and his wife, Isaura, have tested positive for the coronavirus and are isolating, the president's office said. They took rapid tests and were asymptomatic but decided to isolate while awaiting the results of their polymerase chain reaction tests, the statement said. Meanwhile, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for the virus, a government spokesperson said.
— From news services