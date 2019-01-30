SAUDI ARABIA

Anti-corruption sweep said to net $106 billion

Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented anti-corruption sweep that saw princes, business executives, military officers and officials detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel has concluded after netting the government about $106.6 billion, the Saudi Royal Court said Wednesday.

The Royal Court said an anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had concluded its work after summoning or questioning 381 people. The recovered assets from settlements with 87 people include cash, real estate, businesses and securities, according to the announcement carried on Saudi state TV.

It said that 56 individuals continue to be investigated and that the attorney general refused to settle with them because of other criminal charges they face. Eight others refused to settle and stand accused of corruption.

The sweep, which began in November, was seen as helping Mohammed cement his power.

SYRIA

U.N. official: Aid must reach southern camp

The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Syria’s warring parties Wednesday to ensure the delivery of desperately needed aid to Syrians stranded near the border with Jordan and warned again that a major military operation in extremist-controlled Idlib province would be a humanitarian catastrophe.

Mark Lowcock said the United Nations wants an aid convoy, with more than 100 trucks and some 250 U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent personnel, to leave for the isolated Rukban camp on the Syria-Jordan border by Tuesday. The camp’s 42,000 people “remain stranded in deteriorating conditions since the last convoy to the area in early November,” which was the first since January 2018, he said.

He also appealed for money for basics, from blankets to bandages, for millions of Syrians living in tents or unheated buildings in winter weather.

In his address to the U.N. Security Council, Lowcock said January had seen an increase in fighting between armed groups in Syria’s northern Idlib province, “placing civilians at risk and resulting in injury and death.” He strongly urged maintaining a September cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

CUBA

Canada halving staff at Havana embassy

Canada said Wednesday that it is removing up to half of the Canadians at its embassy in Cuba after another diplomat was found to have fallen mysteriously ill.

Canada has confirmed 14 cases of mysterious health problems since early 2017. Twenty-six American embassy workers in Cuba have also been affected, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

Canada is going from about 16 posts for Canadian staff at the embassy to about eight. The United States pulled most of its nonessential diplomatic staff in September 2017. No cause for the incidents has been stated, though initial speculation centered on some type of sonic attack.

Cuba has adamantly denied any involvement.

Pakistani party to rally against ruling in blasphemy case: A radical Islamist party in Pakistan said it has called on followers to hold nationwide protests over the weekend after the country's top court upheld the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent eight years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy . Mohammad Shafiq Amini, acting head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, urged transport operators to stay off the roads Friday and join the protest. He said police arrested hundreds of party supporters after Tuesday's refusal to reexamine the case.

Death toll in dam collapse rises to 99: A spokesman for the civil defense agency in Brazil's Minas Gerais state said the number of confirmed dead from the collapse of a mining dam last week has risen to 99. Lt. Flavio Godinho said the number of missing has dropped to 259. The dam breach unleashed a deadly torrent of thick mud containing toxic levels of iron oxide.

Monarch butterfly population up 144%: The population of monarch butterflies wintering in central Mexico is up 144 percent over last year, experts said. Researchers found the butterflies occupying 14.95 acres of forest in Michoacan and Mexico states. That's an increase from 6.12 acres a year ago. The national data was cheered, but experts warned that it doesn't mean the butterflies that migrate from Canada and the United States are out of danger.

